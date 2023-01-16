Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Land signs up to run for Mayor
Jasper District 1 City Council member Anderson Land announced late last year that he planned to run for Mayor of Jasper and he didn't waste any time on Wednesday being the first person to sign up in the upcoming Jasper City Elections. Shortly after the doors opened at 8:00, Land...
New Lufkin Drive-Thru Burrito Shop Closer to Opening, Now Hiring
There is a drive-thru only location for Skyline Burrito Bowl coming to Lufkin. We first started talking about this over a year ago when they broke ground at the new Gaslight location on Deans Way in Lufkin. It's right across from the Dollar General Store behind Regency Cleaners. This former...
therecordlive.com
Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations
The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
KFDM-TV
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
Beaumont woman says people experiencing homelessness have been going through her mailbox
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is raising awareness after a doorbell camera caught strangers rummaging though her mailbox. Linda Pete Gilmore said the incidents have been going on for weeks and even has video of it happening. Gilmore said the last time someone went through her mailbox was Monday.
kjas.com
Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper
Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
KFDM-TV
Protesters demonstrate at Confederate Memorial in Orange on MLK Day
ORANGE — It is no accident that on MLK Day, a group protests and draws attention to a Confederate Memorial in Orange. They gathered Monday in front of the Confederate Memorial of the Wind in Orange, at the intersection of I10 and MLK Drive. The monument was put up...
'It's unbearable': Some Sabine Park Apartment Homes residents living without water since Christmas
ORANGE, Texas — Another resident of an Orange apartment complex is speaking out after living without water since Christmas. Nearly 20 units are the Sabine Park Apartment Homes still don't have running water after pipes busted during the artic cold front that hit Southeast Texas. 12News has attempted several...
KFDM-TV
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
Search is On for 2 Missing Persons Last Seen in Pollok, Texas
An Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for two persons from Angelina County. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Blake Rawson and Mark Studdard. Both Rawson and Studdard have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. Blake Rawson is a 22-year-old while male, height 6’ 2”, weight 142...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
KLTV
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kogt.com
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
East Texas News
Investigation continues into head-on collision on bridge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charges are pending against a local man as the investigation continues into a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 9 on the Hwy. 190 causeway in Onalaska. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by...
12newsnow.com
Brief pursuit with Jasper County deputy leads to arrest of 2 men, 1 suspect still on the run
ROGANVILLE, Texas — Two men were arrested and charged and one is on the run after a brief pursuit with a Jasper County deputy. The pursuit happened on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Bon Ami Road in Roaganville. After the chase, Rhodie Day, of Newton, and Tristan Dalgleish were arrested, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
