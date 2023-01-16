ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

A fight, a shooting and an 18-year-old killed outside a Miami supermarket, police say

By David J. Neal, Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A teenager is dead after someone added a gun to a one-on-one fight outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade supermarket Sunday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade police.

Jean Bellevue was 18.

Jean Bellevue was only 18 years old Miami-Dade Police Department

The fight happened before 1 p.m. Sunday, police say, at Giant Market Place Supermarket, in a strip mall at 15006 NE Sixth Ave. A physical fight ended when one man, whom police referred to as an “unknown subject,” pulled out a gun and shot Bellevue. Though Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Bellevue to Ryder Trauma Cener at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, he died at the hospital.

Anyone who has information about this and wishes to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

