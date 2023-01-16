Read full article on original website
Greater Jasper Praise Choir to Resume Rehearsals
Nancy Nicholson, Director, announces that the Greater Jasper Praise Choir will resume their rehearsals and concerts on January 30, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Jasper. The choir was preparing for a concert in the Spring of 2021 but COVID restrictions ended those plans. Singers are ready now to gather again and prepare for an old-time sing along concert and celebration of the sweet old hymns that renew our faith.
Traffic blocked as big load comes to Jasper
Traffic was blocked off and on Tuesday evening as a big load made it's way to Jasper from the Intracoastal Canal. The large vessel or reactor weighing just over 950,000 pounds arrived on a 150 foot trailer with some 27 axles and 108 wheels designed to spread out the weight, arrived in Jasper shortly before 6:00 and winded it's way along Highway 96, before making a well planned strategic turn on Milam Street, and coming to a stop in East Jasper.
Peter Valdez
PETER VALDEZ, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at 4:16 pm on Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Pete was born June 29, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas to Bernardino and Margarieta Correa Valdez, the sixth of seven children. Pete graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1948. He was hired in 1948 at Jefferson Chemical Company in Port Neches, Texas. He took a 4-year leave of absence to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Pete returned to work at Jefferson Chemical in 1951 as an operator and attended Lamar University in Beaumont taking courses pertinent to his job. He retired from the Port Neches plant renamed Texaco Chemical with 39 years of service on December 1, 1986 as a Maintenance Foreman.
Land signs up to run for Mayor
Jasper District 1 City Council member Anderson Land announced late last year that he planned to run for Mayor of Jasper and he didn't waste any time on Wednesday being the first person to sign up in the upcoming Jasper City Elections. Shortly after the doors opened at 8:00, Land...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Tue, Jan 17th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent pursuit near Roganville
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the recent chase by Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies near Roganville in Jasper County. Jathan James, 18, of Kirbyville, was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. James is charged with Burglary of Habitation,Theft of Firearm, State Jail Felony, four counts of Burglary of Building, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
