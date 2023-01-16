Walk-Off Thoughts: Defense Stands Tall When Bengals Needed Them Most In Win Over Ravens

Cincinnati has won nine-straight games

CINCINNATI — Sam Hubbard's historic 98-yard fumble recovery sent shockwaves throughout Cincinnati and the NFL on Sunday night.

The Bengals were like a prize fighter on the ropes against a familiar opponent, but their defense delivered a knockout in the final round.

Germaine Pratt stood Tyler Huntley up at the goal line and Logan Wilson knocked the ball away directly into Hubbard's arms to start what will undoubtedly go down as the biggest play in Bengals' history.

Instead of falling behind by a touchdown, Cincinnati's defenses bobbed and weaved their way to a fourth playoff win in two seasons.

"You can’t even dream that one up," Hubbard said. "It’s pretty special, but I was just glad to see my teammates faces because that was a bad one. It was a toughly fought game. A lot of adversity, very physical. To make the play and be the guy to come through is an amazing feeling. Not only for my teammates, but the fans as well.”

This Bengals' defense always seems to make a play with the game on the line. From forcing a fumble with the game on the line in New England to coming up with four second half turnovers in Tampa Bay—this team continues to make plays in critical moments.

Cincinnati has won nine-straight games, which is a franchise record. They've also won playoff games in consecutive seasons for the first time in team history.

“We’ve never panicked when we’ve been in these spots," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "We understand we have guys that go make plays in moments like that. That gives us faith to stay within ourselves and do our jobs.”

It won't get any easier with offensive line injuries mounting, but they're confident they can continue their run on Sunday in Buffalo.

“It’s an exciting moment. We’ll enjoy this win then move on to the next one," Burrow said on Sunday night . "They’re a great team with a great quarterback. I look forward to the challenge.”

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the Divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Joe Burrow and the Passing Offense Goes Back in Time

Report: Bengals-Ravens Most Expensive NFL Wild Card Ticket

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd: 'Best Atmosphere Pregame I've Ever Been A Part Of

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok