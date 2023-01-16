Read full article on original website
Related
What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Banks, post office closed. But Costco, more open
Banks, post offices and other government offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but virtually everything else such as stores will open.
Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
Waiting for some mail or an Amazon package? You'll have to wait until Tuesday.
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
msn.com
USPS Is Closing 50 Post Offices, Effective Immediately
Slide 1 of 5: Fresh off a busy holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the new year with a number of new changes. But while these updates have come with some warning, the agency has also been forced to make certain changes that are effective immediately. Now, the USPS is closing 50 post offices in the U.S., with no immediate information on when they might reopen. Read on to find out the latest on the Postal Service's temporary mass closures.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
msn.com
USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22
Slide 1 of 5: The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has been making a number of changes to its structure over the last few years, in large part to climb out of an ever-widening financial hole. Back in March 2021, the agency unveiled Delivering for America (DFA), a 10-year plan created to get the USPS back on solid ground. So far, changes have included adjustments to pricing structures and shipping standards, but the new year is bringing even more updates for customers—and there are some you might not be happy about. Read on to find out about all the changes the USPS is making to your mail this month.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making These Major Changes to Your Deliveries, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
frugalhotspot.com
Costco Unadvertised Sales! JANUARY 2023
Happy New Year! If you’ve set some new year’s resolutions to focus on your fitness goals, check out Costco’s sale on fitness equipment. And if you’re looking to get your home organized, be sure to check out the plastic storage bins that are on sale. I’ve...
7 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in January
People shop at Costco for many reasons and products, but there's no doubt that one of the things that keeps customers so loyal is Costco's own signature brand of products, Kirkland. Kirkland products...
Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores
THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!
Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023. The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.
Allrecipes.com
Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco
Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them.
5 Best New Items Available at Costco in January
Costco famously keeps its inventory relatively low compared to other big-box stores. According to its official website, Costco warehouses carry about 4,000 items, compared to the 30,000 found at most...
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
frugalhotspot.com
Costco Coupon Book JANUARY 2023
The Costco Coupon Book January 2023 starts today, December 28, 2022 and is filled with some pretty good deals on Charmin toilet paper, Huggies diapers, Mohawk flooring, Lucky jeans, Eddie Bauer joggers, Chobani yogurt, Jimmy Dean Delights, Kirkland Signature lobster bisque, and more! The sale runs through January 22, 2023.
Say Goodbye to Your Local CVS: 900 Stores Shutting Down Across The Nation
CVS, one of the largest drug retailers in the United States, has announced that it will close at least 300 of its pharmacies annually for the next three years. The closures are part of a larger plan to shut down 900 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. Despite the closures, CVS CEO Karen Lynch stated that their retail stores are fundamental to the company's strategy and that they remain focused on their competitive advantage in thousands of communities across the country.
T-mobile closing retail stores
Wireless provider T-Mobile is planning to close some brick-and-mortar stores, according to tech news site TheDesk.net. The affected stores received notices on Thursday, Jan. 12 that their location will close in the near future. The closures would affect all corporate owned Metro by T-Mobile locations as well as some T-Mobile stores. Metro is T-Mobile's prepaid wireless brand. In north central Pennsylvania, the T-Mobile store at the Lycoming Mall is one...
Allrecipes.com
The Best & Worst Times to Shop at Costco
When the first Costco warehouse opened its doors in Seattle in 1983, a new way of shopping — buying in bulk — was introduced to the public, and many haven't looked back. From that first store, the multi-billion dollar global retailer grew to have locations in 14 countries, with 583 stores right here in the U.S. There are nearly 121 million cardholders worldwide. Costco's stores average 146,000 square feet in size, and are filled with everything from fresh produce and groceries to electronics and car tires, and much, much more.
Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)
We're back at Costco, and in today I'm going to show you the newest products that have arrived at your favorite Costco location. I found a lot of new products, including new kitchenware, new organic food options, snacks, and much more, but keep in mind that these new arrivals may vary depending on your store location. Also, I want to know where you shop at Costco; please let me know in the comments section.
Comments / 0