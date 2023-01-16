ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

2023 American Express best bets, odds: Props, sleepers, head-to-head golf matchup picks from top PGA expert

The American Express 2023 tees off on Thursday, Jan. 19 in La Quinta, California. The American Express field is set to feature 10 of the top 20 and three of the top five golfers in the world, with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Cantlay the headliners. Rahm is listed at the 11-2 betting favorite in the latest American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-1), Tony Finau (15-1), Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1).
LA QUINTA, CA
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom

Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style

In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This PGA Tour rookie went 7 under in first six holes, including back-to-back eagles at The American Express

It’s hard to have a much better start to a round than Davis Thompson did Thursday during his first round of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California. Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie, was 7 under after six holes, including a stretch of 6 under in four holes that featured consecutive eagles on the par-5 fifth and par-5 sixth.
LA QUINTA, CA
Golf Digest

Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf

The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bernhard Langer chases record; Justin Leonard and Notah Begay join the fun: Five things to know about the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season which starts Friday in Hawaii

It was just a little more than two months ago Steven Alker was putting the finishing touches on his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Now with the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season upon us, it’s fair to ask if the senior circuit torch has been passed from Bernhard Langer to Alker.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Sports

2023 American Express Fantasy golf picks, lineups, advice, rankings: Top golf expert says fade Jon Rahm

The PGA Tour goes from oceanside to the desert this week, with The American Express 2023 set to tee off Thursday in La Quinta, Calif. The Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West is the official host, but the tournament is spread over three courses. The one-time Bob Hope Desert Classic is known for its low scores and long rounds. The pro-am format typically keeps some top golfers away, but there are plenty of big names in The American Express 2023 field this year. The field features five of the world's top 10 golfers, including scorching-hot Jon Rahm, reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and former FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay.
LA QUINTA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What's the secret to La Quinta Country Club's pristine greens once compared to Augusta National's?

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Long lauded for sporting some of the best playing conditions on the PGA Tour, historic La Quinta Country Club doesn’t rest on its roll. With PGA Tour pros Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele and this year’s Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson offering annual superlatives on the quality and consistency of the club’s putting surfaces, the turf team at La Quinta begins its tourney and peak-season member prep long before the first American Express ball is ever struck.
LA QUINTA, CA
GolfWRX

Morning 9: New PAC members | Faldo lands next role | Nelly’s new sponsors

Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as we head towards The American Express. PGATour.com staff…”The PGA TOUR today announced the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2023. The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: 2023 The American Express at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club

The PGA Tour is back in the Coachella Valley this week for the 2023 American Express. The tournament is being staged across three different golf courses in La Quinta, California: PGA West’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club. La Quinta, the Stadium and Nicklaus courses will be used for the first three rounds, with the final round being staged on the Stadium Course.
LA QUINTA, CA
Golf Digest

Beware this killer 'jackknife' golf swing mistake that can give you the shanks

The problem with coming over the top is that for so many golfers, it feels so natural. When the ball's down below you, it makes sense in theory to send the club towards it on the most direct route — as if you were swinging an axe — especially when your eyes are tricked into thinking you're aiming more to the right than you actually are.

Comments / 0

Community Policy