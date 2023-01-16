Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
CBS Sports
2023 American Express best bets, odds: Props, sleepers, head-to-head golf matchup picks from top PGA expert
The American Express 2023 tees off on Thursday, Jan. 19 in La Quinta, California. The American Express field is set to feature 10 of the top 20 and three of the top five golfers in the world, with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Cantlay the headliners. Rahm is listed at the 11-2 betting favorite in the latest American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-1), Tony Finau (15-1), Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1).
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf Digest
Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom
Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
CBS Sports
2023 Ryder Cup: Davis Love III named vice captain of U.S. team as Zach Johnson calls on another former leader
The U.S. Ryder Cup Team announced on Tuesday that captain Zach Johnson has named Davis Love III a vice captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. Having previously announced the addition of Steve Stricker to the locker room, Johnson has made the decision to also include another former captain in Love.
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
This PGA Tour rookie went 7 under in first six holes, including back-to-back eagles at The American Express
It’s hard to have a much better start to a round than Davis Thompson did Thursday during his first round of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California. Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie, was 7 under after six holes, including a stretch of 6 under in four holes that featured consecutive eagles on the par-5 fifth and par-5 sixth.
Golf Digest
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
Bernhard Langer chases record; Justin Leonard and Notah Begay join the fun: Five things to know about the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season which starts Friday in Hawaii
It was just a little more than two months ago Steven Alker was putting the finishing touches on his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Now with the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season upon us, it’s fair to ask if the senior circuit torch has been passed from Bernhard Langer to Alker.
CBS Sports
2023 American Express Fantasy golf picks, lineups, advice, rankings: Top golf expert says fade Jon Rahm
The PGA Tour goes from oceanside to the desert this week, with The American Express 2023 set to tee off Thursday in La Quinta, Calif. The Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West is the official host, but the tournament is spread over three courses. The one-time Bob Hope Desert Classic is known for its low scores and long rounds. The pro-am format typically keeps some top golfers away, but there are plenty of big names in The American Express 2023 field this year. The field features five of the world's top 10 golfers, including scorching-hot Jon Rahm, reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and former FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay.
Check the yardage book: PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course for the PGA Tour's 2023 The American Express
PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California – one of three courses used for the PGA Tour’s 2023 The American Express – opened in 1986 with a design by the legendary architect whose name appears in the layout’s title. The 7,187-yard, par-72...
CBS Sports
2023 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
While not technically a designated event on the PGA Tour's new playing schedule, the 2023 American Express will have the feel of one. Welcoming 10 of the top 20 players in the world, The American Express will feature a number of big names looking to kick start their new year.
What's the secret to La Quinta Country Club's pristine greens once compared to Augusta National's?
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Long lauded for sporting some of the best playing conditions on the PGA Tour, historic La Quinta Country Club doesn’t rest on its roll. With PGA Tour pros Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Brendan Steele and this year’s Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson offering annual superlatives on the quality and consistency of the club’s putting surfaces, the turf team at La Quinta begins its tourney and peak-season member prep long before the first American Express ball is ever struck.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: New PAC members | Faldo lands next role | Nelly’s new sponsors
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as we head towards The American Express. PGATour.com staff…”The PGA TOUR today announced the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2023. The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.”
Photos: 2023 The American Express at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club
The PGA Tour is back in the Coachella Valley this week for the 2023 American Express. The tournament is being staged across three different golf courses in La Quinta, California: PGA West’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club. La Quinta, the Stadium and Nicklaus courses will be used for the first three rounds, with the final round being staged on the Stadium Course.
2023 American Express Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
After a two-week swing through the Hawaiian islands to kick off the 2023 calendar year, the PGA Tour is bound for PGA West and La Quinta, California, this week for the 2023 American Express. Held across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club, the...
Golf Digest
Beware this killer 'jackknife' golf swing mistake that can give you the shanks
The problem with coming over the top is that for so many golfers, it feels so natural. When the ball's down below you, it makes sense in theory to send the club towards it on the most direct route — as if you were swinging an axe — especially when your eyes are tricked into thinking you're aiming more to the right than you actually are.
Comments / 0