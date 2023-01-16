ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Sports Nation

NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans

We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Huge double-double in win

Markkanen supplied 34 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 victory over the Clippers. Markkanen returned to the floor after missing the last two contests due to injury. He has been on fire as of...
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch

Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
NBC Sports

Midseason report card: Grading Kings' electric first half

The Kings crossed the midway point of their schedule Friday night and won the first game of the second half Sunday night, a 132-119 mashing of the San Antonio Spurs. Through 42 games, Sacramento is 24-18 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. If the season ended Tuesday, the Kings would not only make the playoff bracket but also would have home-court advantage for their first-round series.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator

Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday

Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.

