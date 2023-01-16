ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns Zeroing in On NFL WR Coach Chris Jackson?

Have the Longhorns found their replacement for Brennan Marion as wide receivers coach?

AUSTIN - According to reports, the Texas Longhorns appear to be zeroing in on a wide receivers coach to replace the recently departed, Brennan Marion.

And he could be coming from the NFL.

Per Inside Texas , Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has tabbed Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson as the front-runner for the position in Austin.

Jackson, however, is still in the playoffs with the Jaguars, who pulled off a miracle comeback win over the LA Chargers over the weekend, so if he is indeed the hire, an announcement would likely not come until Jacksonville is eliminated.

Texas had also reportedly been in contact with Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins , but it now seems as though Jackson is the priority over Sarkisian's former colleague.

Under Jackson, Jaguars receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones each had the best seasons statistically of their respective careers.

Kirk finished the regular season with 84 catches 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 targets - all career highs, while Jones had 82 catches on 121 targets for 823 yards - also all career bests - and five touchdowns.

A former NFL wide receiver, Jackson was in the league from 1998 to 2003, spending time with the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Titans, Packers and Dolphins.

He also played in the Arena Football League and Candian Football League.

As a coach, Jackson started as a defensive assistant with the Chicago Bears before moving to the assistant wide receivers coach role.

He was then hired as the Jaguars' wide receivers coach this season, helping the Jaguars finish the regular season with a top-10 passing offense.

