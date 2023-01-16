Read full article on original website
Tanya Tucker Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino Tonight
Country Music Artist Tanya Tucker will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 8 PM!. Tucker Tanya is a Country Music Veteran, having a storied career that began when she was just 13. After performing “Delta Dawn” in 1972, she took the Country world by storm with more hits including “Love’s the Answer”, “What’s Your Mama’s Name”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)”.
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino
Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
The Belle Rangers Rock Bishop Hill TONIGHT!
The Belle Rangers will rock Bishop Hill tonight at 7pm!. The Belle Rangers are a roots-rock band shaped by earthy tones and riveting tales. From whiskey-soaked tragedies to country-metal ghost stories, their music exhibits a unique display of depth, precision, and showmanship. Acoustic and electric guitars intertwine with banjo, electric bass, and drums to form the foundation. Tight three-part vocal harmonies glide over the top, completing the sound. The Belle Rangers are as inventive as they are timeless. Their sound will fill the smallest of rooms, and the biggest of stages.
Quad Cities Author Jonathan Turner Coming To Bettendorf Library Thursday
Stay at home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, January 19th at 1:30 PM. The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Mr. Turner will be discussing his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Davenport Students Selected For Iowa Honor Band
Congratulations to the students and directors selected to the 2023 South East Iowa Band Association (SEIBA) Honor Band! The Festival is sponsored by the South East Iowa Band Association and is a one-day event, held at the University of Iowa School of Music. Our musicians will travel to Iowa City and participate in a full day of rehearsal and performance on Saturday, January 21st.
How Well Do YOU Know Music? Find Out Bettendorf’s Tangled Wood TONIGHT With New Music Bingo!
If you think so, you can check it out EVERY Wednesday Night at 7pm at The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf). B-I-N-G-O + Name That Tune + Sing-a-longs = Rock Star Bingo. If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. “And she’s watching him with...
He was ‘The soundtrack of Silver Streaks sports.’ Remembering Robb Strack
The big, boisterous and passionate radio voice of Galesburg sports for nearly 30 years has gone silent. Robb Strack, who called Galesburg Silver Streaks, Knox College and Carl Sandburg sporting events in addition to being a morning show host for both WGIL and WAIK radio stations, died Monday, according to his son Jonathon.
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs
Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
IceStravaganza Skates Into Downtown Davenport This Weekend
– Beautiful ice carvings (more than 36,000 pounds’ worth) on display all three days at the Freight House. – Your favorite monuments carved out of ice and lit up with colorful LED lights. – Viewable on the boardwalk or drive-through sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park. –...
People May Live in Downtown Moline's Old JCPenney
The company gave the property to Renew Moline in August. The two-story building has 35,000 square feet of space and is located in the 17-hundred block of 5th Avenue in Moline. Renew Moline Chairman, Greg Derrick, says the goal is to redevelop the property with Bush which may include creating apartments. The building used to be a JCPenney store.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
Rod And Custom Car Show Roars Into East Moline This Weekend
-Signing Session For The Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Country Morning Coffee Cafe’ and Roasting Shop
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years. August Wolfe, who runs the Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, talks about the coffee company’s history, retail products (available all over the region), and the cafe location at 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee.
Harlem Globetrotters Dribble Into Moline’s Vibrant Arena Tonight
The famous basketball and comedy troupe will dribble into Moline’s Vibrant Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Check Out Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Week With Our FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
