Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: National predictions
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francis 49ers in the divisional round, who do national experts think will win
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement
As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002. So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Michael Irvin says 49ers 'have all the kryptonite' for Cowboys
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to explain why he thinks San Francisco will expose Dallas this weekend in the playoffs.
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game
Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round. The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs?
A look at the NFL playoff history between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The post How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC
The New England Patriots have several candidates in mind for their vacant offensive coordinator position, but if the team is seeking someone who understands the fabled “Patriot Way,” one man, in particular, stands out. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are interviewing Adrian Klemm. If the name sounds familiar to New England fans, it Read more... The post Patriots interview 3-time Super Bowl champ for OC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
49ers vs Cowboys Playoff History: A Competitive Past
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history is one known by many fans, as it has caused an intense rivalry between the two teams and their fanbases. Some of the most famous games have been between these two. Here is a look into the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history.
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To Extension
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage ...
Stanford Daily
Stanford in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: McCaffrey and the 49ers’ rout Seahawks
Running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 had a historic performance in the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seahawks, amassing 136 total yards and scoring one touchdown. He set the tone for the offense with a 68-yard rush with eight minutes left in the first quarter, resulting in a receiving touchdown for McCaffrey a few plays later. During the 68-yard rush, Christian McCaffrey reached a top speed of 20.80 mph, his fastest speed since Week 8 in 2019. And despite wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning to the lineup, McCaffrey remained a vital part of the offense, handling the bulk of the ground game with 15 rushing attempts. We hope to see a similar performance in the divisional round, as the 49ers take on Dalton Schultz ‘18 and the Dallas Cowboys. If McCaffrey scores against the Cowboys, it will be his eighth touchdown in eight games.
This Day in Seahawks History: NFC Championship Game memories
Despite all odds against them, the Seattle Seahawks made an improbable run to the playoffs this year. While Seattle’s 2022 season may be over, fans can reminisce today about another long-odds Seahawks playoff memory as today is the eight-year anniversary of their improbable comeback over the Packers in the NFC Championship game.
Comments / 0