News On 6
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
News On 6
Griffin Memorial Hospital May Find New Home In Oklahoma City
Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman may be on the move. The behavioral health hospital is looking to expand. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said there are several interested partners. Oklahoma County and the City of OKC are now joining the long list of potential partners interested in providing these vital services.
News On 6
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
News On 6
OG&E Announces Another Increase To Customers' Bills, Citing Fuel Costs
A mother of five said her family is struggling after OG&E announced another increase to its customers' monthly bills. In an email to customers on Tuesday, the utility company said effective Jan. 1, the fuel charge on bills will increase by 4.8 percent. This means the average residential customer will pay about $5.46 more per month for 21 months.
News On 6
Edmond Expanding City-Wide Paratransit Service
The City of Edmond is expanding the Citylink Access Paratransit Service for the city's wheelchair-bound residents. The free service lets residents with disabilities be driven in Citylink's wheelchair accessible vehicles. Part of the changes include the expansion of routes to access more of the city's residents. For more information click...
News On 6
OCPD Unveils New Less-Than Lethal Equipment
Oklahoma City Police have a new tool they said will help fight crime and prevent needless deaths. The new weapon has a visible orange strap to let officers and citizens know it's not deadly. The launching tool has two separate rounds it can fire: foam impact and oleoresin capsicum powder,...
News On 6
A Timeline Of Social Media Posts From Athena Brownfield’s Caregivers
A couple attended a party and posed for pictures just days after investigators believe one of them killed 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. The remains of a child were found Tuesday in a shallow grave in Grady County. Disturbing posts to social media that include selfies, motivational quotes were posted to their...
News On 6
Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Firefighters battled an early morning house fire on the northwest side of the city on Thursday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 17th Street and North Kentucky Avenue. Fire crews say the flames started in the back of the home before spreading to the...
News On 6
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
News On 6
Cyril Community Mourning Athena Brownfield, Rallying Around Family
The community in Cyril is making a memorial for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield as the medical examiner works to confirm the identity of remains found in Rush Springs. Athena and her 5-year-old sister had been in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams for about a year and a half, both are now behind bars.
News On 6
Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Marks 1 Week
Tuesday marks one week since four-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing from Cyril. State investigators said the search for Athena has turned into a recovery effort, as they do not believe she's alive. One of the two people arrested in connection with Athena's disappearance is currently being held in the...
News On 6
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
News On 6
Millwood Public Schools Changing Event Protocols After Basketball Game Shooting
Millwood Public Schools has announced that they are changing their event protocols after a shooting happened at a basketball game Tuesday night. The district said they are putting a policy in place that would prohibit any minor not accompanied by an adult from attending the last three home games of the season. Millwood students are still able to attend with their school ID.
Legal Expert Weighs In On Athena Brownfield Case
Ivon Adams is facing one count of child neglect and one count of first-degree murder. A legal expert said he doesn't expect the Caddo County district attorney to hold back on prosecuting this case based on details in court documents. Authorities said two caretakers of Athena Brownfield are behind bars.
News On 6
Edmond City Council Approves Plan For New Municipal Complex
The Edmond City Council approved plans for a new city hall, municipal court building and parking garage to be constructed in the city's downtown. The development would be constructed on South Littler Avenue between East Main Street and East First Street. The two-story city hall building will be constructed on...
News On 6
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Oklahoma City Police On Overnight Chase
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading Oklahoma City police on an overnight chase. According to police, officers had initially attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over for officers, leading them on a pursuit. Police say after a...
News On 6
OKC Police Arrest 2nd Person In Connection To Deadly New Year’s Day Shooting Outside OKC Bar
Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on New Year's Day outside of an Oklahoma City bar. The shooting happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue. Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Howard was killed in the shooting, five others were hurt. Police...
News On 6
Man In Wheelchair Allegedly Pulls Out Gun, Imitates Pulling Trigger At Edmond Walgreens, Police Say
A 72-year-old man in a wheelchair was arrested at an Edmond Walgreens on Sunday after police say he pulled out a gun and imitated pulling the trigger. According to arrest records, Joseph Buza allegedly pulled out the weapon and repeatedly pulled the trigger inside the store near 1400 E. 2nd St. around 6 p.m.
News On 6
Norman School Board Proposes High School Football Field Upgrade
Norman residents will soon vote on a more than $300 million bond proposal for Norman Public Schools. The bond includes district upgrades and a $24 million upgrade to the Norman North football field. The bond needs a 60% approval to pass. Voting takes place on February 14th.
News On 6
Shots Fired After Basketball Game Between Del City & Millwood
Gunshots were fired during a fight after a high school basketball game between Del City and Millwood Tuesday night. The school confirmed the shooting and said Del City Police are investigating the incident. Police say there is one victim who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but it's...
