Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore Retires After Eight WNBA Seasons
Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore has elected to walk away from the WNBA after eight seasons. Moore played her final game in 2018 and transitioned into a career addressing the mass incarceration system within the United States. Most notably, she spearheaded the effort to regain the freedom of her now husband, Jonathan Irons.
Chris Ford, former player, coach who made NBA’s first 3-point basket, dead at 74
Chris Ford, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics, coached in the NBA for a decade and was credited for scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, died Tuesday, his family said. He was 74. Ford’s family announced his death through a statement released by the Celtics on Wednesday....
Basketball-Storm to retire four-time WNBA champion Bird's number 10 jersey
Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Seattle Storm will retire four-times WNBA champion Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey, the team said on Thursday, months after the 42-year-old called time on one of the most decorated careers in basketball.
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Major League Baseball Star Announces Retirement
With about one month until pitchers and catchers report across Major League Baseball, one player has decided to call it a career and retire as the offseason is coming to a close.
Chris Ford, who made NBA's first three-pointer, dunked on Julius Erving, dies at age 74
Ford averaged 15.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over his three seasons at Villanova before being selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of 1972 NBA Draft. Ford averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.8 minutes per game across 485 career regular-season games in Detroit. He was traded to the Boston Celtics in October 1978.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Maya Moore hangs 'em up, officially
Maya Moore, who left professional basketball in 2019 to focus on social justice issues, officially retired on Monday. Why it matters: Despite a relatively short career, Moore, 33, compiled a résumé so impressive that she'll still go down as one of the greatest players ever. In fact, ESPN ranked her No. 4 less than two years ago.
Dawn Staley credits WNBA star Maya Moore for ‘growing the game’ upon retirement news
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley remembers coaching WNBA star Maya Moore in the 2016 Olympic games — observing her, while being in awe of her preparation. “I marveled at her warmup,” Staley said. “She’s full-sweat. Warmup. I’m talking before stretching. She attacked everything like that.”
10 NBA Players Like Kevin Durant But Not Quite
Like him or hate him, Kevin Durant’s legacy for the sport of basketball is undisputed. Even his haters and critics know there’s more than a 99-percent chance of him being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF). The question on him making the HOF, is only when—seeing as Durant seems to defy the rules of aging and expectations from athletes who went through Achilles tendon surgery.
2023 WNBA Free Agency: Minnesota Lynx need to replace Sylvia Fowles
Sylvia Fowles is one of the two greatest centers in WNBA history. She was also the final member of the Minnesota Lynx dynasty’s big five to leave the franchise, which she did at the end of last season by retiring. Fowles was still at the top of her game,...
Tyler Hansbrough Fires Back at John Wall’s Recruiting Story
In the world of college basketball, recruiting battles for the country’s top high school talent are nearly as hard-fought as those on the hardwood. Sometimes bad blood lingers for years on end, which appears to be the case in the latest bit of drama involving blue blood programs North Carolina and Kentucky.
2023 WNBA free agency: Ranking top 10 players available as Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker headline class
The 2023 WNBA free agency period is set to begin on Saturday (Jan. 21), when teams will first be allowed to speak to players. This year's class, which features half a dozen former MVPs, is being hailed as one of the best in league history -- though to that point it's worth noting that free agency has only recently become an important part of the league calendar thanks to CBA changes.
Chris Ford, NBA Champion Player and Coach, Dead at 74
Chris Ford a former NBA player and coach who won a total of three championships died on Tuesday, his family announced. He was 74 years old. The cause of death was not officially announced, but according to The Press of Atlantic City, Ford suffered a heart attack earlier this month.
Hakeem Olajuwon On Why Nikola Jokic Is 'The One' In Today's NBA
Nikola Jokic has shown his quality over and over again, going from being ignored during the NBA Draft to becoming one of the best players in the world and the reigning back-to-back NBA MVP. The Serbian superstar somehow keeps getting better and while some legends like Kevin Garnett don't think...
