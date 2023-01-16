ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore Retires After Eight WNBA Seasons

Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore has elected to walk away from the WNBA after eight seasons. Moore played her final game in 2018 and transitioned into a career addressing the mass incarceration system within the United States. Most notably, she spearheaded the effort to regain the freedom of her now husband, Jonathan Irons.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Axios

Maya Moore hangs 'em up, officially

Maya Moore, who left professional basketball in 2019 to focus on social justice issues, officially retired on Monday. Why it matters: Despite a relatively short career, Moore, 33, compiled a résumé so impressive that she'll still go down as one of the greatest players ever. In fact, ESPN ranked her No. 4 less than two years ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hubpages.com

10 NBA Players Like Kevin Durant But Not Quite

Like him or hate him, Kevin Durant’s legacy for the sport of basketball is undisputed. Even his haters and critics know there’s more than a 99-percent chance of him being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF). The question on him making the HOF, is only when—seeing as Durant seems to defy the rules of aging and expectations from athletes who went through Achilles tendon surgery.
msn.com

Tyler Hansbrough Fires Back at John Wall’s Recruiting Story

In the world of college basketball, recruiting battles for the country’s top high school talent are nearly as hard-fought as those on the hardwood. Sometimes bad blood lingers for years on end, which appears to be the case in the latest bit of drama involving blue blood programs North Carolina and Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

2023 WNBA free agency: Ranking top 10 players available as Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker headline class

The 2023 WNBA free agency period is set to begin on Saturday (Jan. 21), when teams will first be allowed to speak to players. This year's class, which features half a dozen former MVPs, is being hailed as one of the best in league history -- though to that point it's worth noting that free agency has only recently become an important part of the league calendar thanks to CBA changes.
Popculture

Chris Ford, NBA Champion Player and Coach, Dead at 74

Chris Ford a former NBA player and coach who won a total of three championships died on Tuesday, his family announced. He was 74 years old. The cause of death was not officially announced, but according to The Press of Atlantic City, Ford suffered a heart attack earlier this month.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Hakeem Olajuwon On Why Nikola Jokic Is 'The One' In Today's NBA

Nikola Jokic has shown his quality over and over again, going from being ignored during the NBA Draft to becoming one of the best players in the world and the reigning back-to-back NBA MVP. The Serbian superstar somehow keeps getting better and while some legends like Kevin Garnett don't think...

