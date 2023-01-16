If you have to have 5000 soldiers guarding you're event, it's because you want to do/discuss things people would shoot you for.
Let's hope they keep them surrounded and dont allow them to leave that would be awesome to see their faces as they realize they checked into the hotel california of davos sweden
Misinformation is the difference between the 'mission statement' and actual rhetoric of WEF. It says volumes when a private enterprise can influence government 'by invitation only'. When people get comfortable with double standards it is 'willful blindness' to the plight of others. When they push a future on the world and admit and condone suffering, it sounds like dangerous tyrants throughout history. When their speech is protected, and ours isn't? They write the law, they label 'precedent', they say what misinformation is, and in Texas they always have had cages for 'free speech', saying they have a problem with someone's tone IS free speech. The state is guarding their speech, here and there, and are salaried, here and there. They should let the 'little people' in there to take notes since they claim to be transparent. Do they sell cameras at the border?
