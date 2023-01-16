Read full article on original website
Related
Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado
Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
I-70 closed in Colorado after 9 semis, 12 cars pileup in winter storm
Colorado State Patrol said no injuries were immediately reported after nine semi-trucks and 12 cars piled up on I-70 during winter storm conditions on Wednesday.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 05 Best places to live in Colorado: A guide to popular communities
Best places to live in Colorado: Colorado is a developing state, making it an alluring option for people to live in. The state is a perfect blend of diverse living regions such as rural, towns, and urban communities. The best place to live in Colorado state for you will be...
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
Spring Preview: Where Are the Best Lakes To Fish in Colorado?
Sure, sure... it's the dead of winter. Snow is on the ground. It's really cold outside. But is it too early to start dreaming of warmer weather and spending some quality time outdoors? I think not!. If you're like me, once Christmas passes you probably start longing for the days...
Colorado ski area reporting 46 INCHES of new snow
Ask any slopesport enthusiast in Colorado what the snowiest resort in the state is. There's a good chance a certain spot in southwestern Colorado will come to the tip of their tongue – Wolf Creek. While Wolf Creek Ski Area hasn't been the snowiest spot in Colorado thus far...
Snowfall forecast intensifies, major travel issues likely in Colorado
A map recently published by the National Weather Service now shows that more snow is expected on Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains region compared to what was originally expected, moreso reflecting what was initially considered the 'high-end' forecast. This will mean that impacts are likely to be greater, particularly...
When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?
Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Colorado snowpack reaches level not hit until February 22 in 2022
Colorado's statewide snowpack continues to skyrocket compared to the 30-year to-date median, with only one river basin now left behind what's typical at this point in the year. According to the USDA, snowpack in Colorado is at 134 percent of the to-date statewide median, bolstered by a snowy start to...
Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
Colorado resort issues warning about deadly on-mountain risk
While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
UPDATED: Incoming storm could dump a foot of snow; wind means drifting, closed roads
UPDATE: National Weather Service has released an updated packet of information on the winter storm developing over Colorado. NWS Boulder Weather Briefing – January 17, 2023. City, state and county officials braced Tuesday for yet another heavy snowfall, this one accompanied by some wind, that is expected to close roads, schools and businesses yet again.
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
A snowstorm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and will cause travel impacts across the state.
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
These Snarky Colorado Signs Catch the Eye of People Passing By
Those passing through Colorado often stop to take in the sights of majestic mountains, unique wildlife, or scenic forests. But sometimes it's the little things that catch our attention along the side of the road that are most worth pulling off for. Some of the snarky signs situated throughout the...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0