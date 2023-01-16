ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, OH

thelandcle.org

Cleveland has a $3.5M plan for replacing Public Square’s ugly jersey barriers, but some question need and cost

After years of planning and debate, Cleveland has come up with a $3.5 million plan to replace jersey barriers in Public Square with more than 60 new bollards that aim to make the square safer, more beautiful, and easier to navigate for pedestrians. The plan would also add curb extensions and a raised crosswalk on Superior Ave. It received conceptual approval at the Jan. 6 meeting of the Cleveland Planning Commission, which also asked the presenters to study the addition of bike lanes and the removal of some of the bollards at the square’s perimeter.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
CLEVELAND, OH
Building Design & Construction

David Adjaye unveils master plan for Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Riverfront

Real estate developer Bedrock and the city of Cleveland recently unveiled a comprehensive Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan that will transform the riverfront. The 15-to-20-year vision will redevelop Tower City Center, and prioritize accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience. Designed by world-renowned architect David Adjaye, the master plan features more than 35...
CLEVELAND, OH
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center

Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
NAVARRE, OH
Cleveland.com

Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale

GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
GENEVA, OH
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

