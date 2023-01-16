Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boil alert lifted in Strongsville, Brunswick communities
Residents living in the affected areas are advised to use bottled water, or boil tap water for at least three minutes before drinking it or using it to cook or brush teeth.
Willoughby homeowners dealing with contractor-related property damage
Dawn Igarashi and Terri Sainto, of Willoughby, are still waiting for property repairs to be done for damage they said was caused by a snow-plowing contractor nearly a year ago
thelandcle.org
Cleveland has a $3.5M plan for replacing Public Square’s ugly jersey barriers, but some question need and cost
After years of planning and debate, Cleveland has come up with a $3.5 million plan to replace jersey barriers in Public Square with more than 60 new bollards that aim to make the square safer, more beautiful, and easier to navigate for pedestrians. The plan would also add curb extensions and a raised crosswalk on Superior Ave. It received conceptual approval at the Jan. 6 meeting of the Cleveland Planning Commission, which also asked the presenters to study the addition of bike lanes and the removal of some of the bollards at the square’s perimeter.
cleveland19.com
Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
'My guardian angel was with me': Man grateful to be alive after car windshield shatters on I-271 in Peninsula
PENINSULA, Ohio — "I was by a bridge and 'Bam!' and the shards flew all over me, and needless to say it was pretty scary. It sounded like an explosion." Carl Krysiak isn't totally sure what hit his car. What he is positive about is the crater sitting right above his rearview mirror, with cracks stretching over most of his windshield.
Photos: Firefighters battle flames in garage fire
Crews worked to extinguish flames in a garage fire in Dover on Tuesday night.
Building Design & Construction
David Adjaye unveils master plan for Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Riverfront
Real estate developer Bedrock and the city of Cleveland recently unveiled a comprehensive Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan that will transform the riverfront. The 15-to-20-year vision will redevelop Tower City Center, and prioritize accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience. Designed by world-renowned architect David Adjaye, the master plan features more than 35...
Apartment complex pulls the plug on woman who keeps plugging away: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A property manager at the 444 Park apartments reported Jan. 16 that a tenant continually plugs an extension cord into a hallway outlet and runs it to her apartment. She said they unplug the cord, but the woman plugs it back in each time. Officers spoke to the tenant, who...
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores
The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.
cityofmentor.com
Mentor City Council Urges Lake County Commissioners to Rescind Sales Tax Increase
Mentor City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night encouraging Lake County Board of Commissioners to rescind a resolution which increased the sales tax rate on goods and services in Lake County by an additional half-percent. “This is of particular concern to our city as the sixth largest retail center in...
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center
Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
5 new stores, eateries coming to Tower City Center
Several new shops and restaurants are coming soon to Tower City Center. Here's what to expect from the new spots, two of which have grand opening celebrations this month in the downtown mall.
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale
GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Ambulance veers off roadway while transporting patient: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A private ambulance driver lost control near Echo Glen Jan. 11 while trying to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway and became disabled after striking a rock. Another ambulance arrived to pick up the patient. The patient was stable, and the disabled ambulance was...
Euclid car dealership becomes latest target in NE Ohio car thefts
Euclid Police are asking for the public's help as potential car thieves strike again, breaking into yet another Northeast Ohio car dealership.
Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed Permanently
Until its last day of business, Nauti has been a neighborhood gathering place for downtown locals, industry friends, and people who were just looking for a casual place to have a drink and relax.
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
Unlucky deer gets stuck in swimming pool on Friday the 13th: Medina Police Blotter
A resident called police at 4:09 p.m. Jan. 13 to report a deer stuck in her swimming pool. The animal had reportedly ripped the liner of the pool when it jumped out, causing the water to flood into a neighbor’s yard. There was no further information available at the time of the report.
