Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion
The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
Man Critically Wounded After a Shooting in Prosser
(Prosser, WA) -- One man fighting for life and now the search is on for a man accused in the shooting of another man in Prosser. This happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:45pm. Police say this happened off Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser was waiting for the 32-year-old victim, said to be from Grandview. The two apparently had an altercation earlier that day.
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
Tri-Cities Tourism Is Still Great Even if You Hate Wine
I know it's hard to believe but people love visiting Tri-Cities. Yes, you may have lived here for a while but chances are there's a reason you were drawn to the area in the first place unless you were born here or had no choice in the move. What I'm trying to say is that from the outside looking in, Tri-Cities proves to be a very attractive spot for tourists. We may lack the World's Largest Soiled Gym Sock or the Mona Lisa, but we make up for it with golden tumbleweeds.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Injured in Sunnyside Crash
Thursday morning a Washington State Trooper was injured when his vehicle was struck while on the side on the road. The State Trooper was parked on the right hand side of Interstate 82 at Milepost 66 when another vehicle hit the State Trooper's vehicle from behind. The State Trooper was...
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail
Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances. This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
Drunk Driver Nabbed After Driving in Oncoming Traffic on 240
A man is in the Benton County jail on DUI charges after a wild excursion Tuesday night. The suspect was driving against oncoming traffic on Highway 240. Around 11:37 Tuesday night, Richland Police received a report of a pickup driving erratically and traveling the wrong way on the highway. A short time later, another call came in about a vehicle matching the same description that was swerving into oncoming traffic on Leslie Road.
Who Remembers This Amazing Tree Farm in Boardman?
One of the many landmarks I used to enjoy during my trips to and from the Oregon Coast was the 6-mile stretch of hybrid poplar trees near Boardman, Oregon. The trees, all perfectly aligned, were a stunning eye-catching roadside attraction. So much so, the owners of the tree farm had to post no trespassing and no parking signs.
The Philly-style Cheesesteaks in Tri-Cities You Need to Try
Growing up outside of Philadelphia, cheesesteaks were available on nearly corner. Every pizza place, sandwich shop, and restaurant had one on their menu. It's a part of the fabric, and food culture, of the Philadelphia area. Until about a decade ago, you were hard pressed to find a good cheesesteak,...
Driver Fails Roundabout Test in Kennewick, Busted With Drugs
A speeding driver in Kennewick Tuesday night not only crashed through a roundabout but also tried to hide drugs. The driver was seen trying to stash drugs near the scene. Around 7:20 PM Kennewick Officers responded to a familiar area, the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg. Much like 4th and Union and other intersections, these roundabouts have always 'won' against speeding drivers.
“Highly Intoxicated.” Wrong Way Driver Arrested in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police say they arrested a man behind the wheel after multiple reports of a reckless driver in the area of the 240 Freeway and Columbia Park Trail Tuesday night around 11:30. Tips were coming in the suspect was driving the wrong way on the freeway. Police responded and later went to the area of Leslie Road after getting another tip a driver was swerving into oncoming traffic. Officers were able to stop the driver's vehicle off Gage Blvd. and Leslie. They found what appeared to be a "highly intoxicated" driver. The suspect was arrested for DUI and later booked into the Benton County Jail.
Pot Shops in Pasco Getting Closer to Reality
The Pasco City Council moved their weekly meeting to Tuesday this week, from Monday, to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It was one more day those who support and oppose lifting the recreational marijuana moratorium in the City limit had to wait to share their thoughts. Recreational marijuana...
Why Would Anyone Want to Visit Washtucna? Here are 5 Whys…
Have you ever heard of Washtucna? Why would you want to visit?. Washtucna is a small town in Adams County named after a Palouse Native American chief. It's located 17 miles away from Palouse Falls. I called the town of Washtucna and chatted with Teresa. She filled me in on an awesome roadside attraction, That NW Bus.
What Is the SAGE Center in Boardman, Oregon?
If you’re like me, you’ve likely passed the SAGE Center while traveling on I-84 through Boardman, Oregon, and asked yourself, what is the SAGE Center and what’s inside? Why should I stop and check it out?. What is the SAGE Center in Boardman, Oregon?. The SAGE Center...
3 Reasons Why Hermiston Oregon Should Be Crowned Watermelon Champ!
The town of Hermiston, Oregon has long been known for its agricultural prowess. It's widely recognized as one of the top producers of potatoes and onions in the nation, but there's another crop that Hermiston could lay claim to—watermelons!. I first discovered that watermelons were a big deal at...
Did Size Matter When It Came to Prosser’s Kellen Moore NFL Career?
The Dallas Cowboys have had plenty of quarterbacks in the team’s history, but one that stands out is Prosser's Kellen Moore. He's a local Washington kid that's done amazing things in the National Football League. Despite his small stature - he stands just 6'0" tall - he was able...
