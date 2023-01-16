Read full article on original website
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is questionable to face New Orleans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Pelicans. Wagner's Friday...
Pelicans' Naji Marshall (toe) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Marshall is dealing with a toe injury and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against Orlando. Marshall's Friday projection includes...
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Wednesday's game versus Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Edwards will be available despite his questionable designation with hip soreness. In 37.0 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 41.5 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Martin will sit out in Houston after the 27-year old was held out with knee soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see a boost in playing time on Wednesday night. McDaniels' current projection includes...
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Porter continues to deal with a foot contusion and is questionable to face the Hornets on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Charlotte. Porter's Wednesday...
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Ball will not return in the second half after he suffered a left ankle sprain in the third quarter. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to see more minutes at the guard positions if Ball were to miss more time.
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Prince will suit up on the road after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Prince's Wednesday projection includes 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was announced as Washington's starter. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.0 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 7.1 points, 2.4...
Gabe Vincent playing bench role for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Vincent will come off the bench after Kyle Lowry was announced as Miami's starter. In 18.2 expected minutes, our modes project Vincent to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds,...
Rudy Gobert (groin) remaining out Thursday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) is out Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. Gobert missed Wednesday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets and he will remain out for the second half of the Timberwolves' back-to-back. Naz Reid is expected to draw another start at center and play extended minutes on Thursday night. He put up 17 points (4-9 field goals, 9-10 free throws) with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks in 26 minutes as a starter in the first leg.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown (adductor) starting on Thursday, Derrick White coming off the bench
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (adductor) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Brown will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Derrick White moving to the bench. Our models expect Brown to play 35.3 minutes against the Warriors. Brown's Thursday projection includes...
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
Derrick White moving to Boston bench Thursday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is not in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors. White is moving to the bench for the first time since December 10 as Jaylen Brown (groin) returns from a three-game absence. He's averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench and 26.9 minutes as a starter this season.
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. James was deemed questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings, but he was cleared and scored more points (32) than the Lakers' other four starters combined (20). If James is active on Friday, he will continue to put the team on his back while Anthony Davis (foot) remains out.
Donovan Mitchell (groin) questionable on Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell continues to deal with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Warriors on Friday. If he is available, our models except him to play 33.7 minutes against Golden State. Mitchell's...
Bones Hyland (ankle) probable on Wednesday for Denver
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hyland is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is probable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hyland's Wednesday projection includes 12.0 points, 2.6...
Nicolas Batum starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup for inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Batum will make his tenth appearance in Los Angeles' starting lineup after Kawhi Leonard was ruled inactive for injury management purposes. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Batum to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Batum's...
Jarred Vanderbilt operating in bench role for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was named Utah's starter. In 19.8 expected minutes, our models project Vanderbilt to score 19.8 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's projection includes 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and...
Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray continues to deal with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Indiana. Murray's Friday projection includes 17.4...
