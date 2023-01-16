Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) is out Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. Gobert missed Wednesday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets and he will remain out for the second half of the Timberwolves' back-to-back. Naz Reid is expected to draw another start at center and play extended minutes on Thursday night. He put up 17 points (4-9 field goals, 9-10 free throws) with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks in 26 minutes as a starter in the first leg.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO