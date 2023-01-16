ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. A Larry Barker investigation uncovered the City of Albuquerque spent almost a quarter of a million dollars to buy the artificial turf playing field for a private company, the Duke City Gladiators. “I think […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow returns to New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Inside look at Presbyterian Hospital’s new tower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds. They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The World’s largest Matanza is back in Valencia County

The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County partnered with 377 Brewery, to bring the World’s largest Matanza, on January 28th. Valencia county puts on this event each year, but skipped the past two years due to COVID. This event brings together families, communities, and businesses. All the Valencia and Los Lunas schools participate alongside the Chamber and that’s why this event grows more each year. They are expecting about 6000-10,000 attendance.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque recognized as ‘Top Food City to Travel to in 2023’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque International Sunport concessions redevelopment status

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are traveling this month you might see some renovations being done at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Innovation and Commercial Development Manager, Manny Manriques explained their plans for a new and improved Sunport. They started construction and renovations this month. Although the renovations will...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
97X

Video Shows Guitar Center Employee Take Out Violent Customer

In a viral video shared to Reddit, a man who works for an Albuquerque, New Mexico tackles a person who was causing trouble in the store. The employee was chasing the no-so-much-of-a-customer who, according to the person recording the video, had not only just tried to steal some stuff, but had also assaulted another employee.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: People

"This photo was taken in the Barelas neighborhood of Downtown Albuquerque during a cruise night where local custom car clubs line Fourth Street with beautifully detailed cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. I was walking near the center of the road and noticed this young man riding his lowrider bicycle with numerous motorcycles behind him. I decided to use the motorcycle lights to add drama to the scene. As you can see, his stare was not impacted by me or my camera. I was born and raised in New Mexico and I have been documenting custom car culture and other cultural celebrations since I was a teenager as a participant and photographer." —Bobby Gutierrez.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

