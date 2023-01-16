Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial field
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. A Larry Barker investigation uncovered the City of Albuquerque spent almost a quarter of a million dollars to buy the artificial turf playing field for a private company, the Duke City Gladiators. “I think […]
Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
“We got to penalize them. If we don't penalize them, they're going to continue to do it and do it and do it. A warning ain't nothing."
Two friends buy three horses after they suspect abuse
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was looking to learn to ride a horse and she saw a Facebook ad for a horse for sale. When Nieka Diaz went to buy the animal, red flags went up and she thought it might have been abused. She called her friend, who is a trainer, and when […]
Albuquerque police increase horse mounted patrols in downtown area
"When they are petting the horse, at that moment, we are not the enemy. We are not the cop; we are a person. We are a human being, and our interactions are very friendly."
KRQE News 13
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
Inside look at Presbyterian Hospital’s new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds. They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. […]
KRQE News 13
The World’s largest Matanza is back in Valencia County
The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County partnered with 377 Brewery, to bring the World’s largest Matanza, on January 28th. Valencia county puts on this event each year, but skipped the past two years due to COVID. This event brings together families, communities, and businesses. All the Valencia and Los Lunas schools participate alongside the Chamber and that’s why this event grows more each year. They are expecting about 6000-10,000 attendance.
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
Mayors: Affordable housing demand is crushing us
“At the end of the day, as mayors, people aren’t looking to their senators to solve homelessness. ... They’re looking to their mayor,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque recognized as ‘Top Food City to Travel to in 2023’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque International Sunport concessions redevelopment status
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are traveling this month you might see some renovations being done at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Innovation and Commercial Development Manager, Manny Manriques explained their plans for a new and improved Sunport. They started construction and renovations this month. Although the renovations will...
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence. According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
Video Shows Guitar Center Employee Take Out Violent Customer
In a viral video shared to Reddit, a man who works for an Albuquerque, New Mexico tackles a person who was causing trouble in the store. The employee was chasing the no-so-much-of-a-customer who, according to the person recording the video, had not only just tried to steal some stuff, but had also assaulted another employee.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: People
"This photo was taken in the Barelas neighborhood of Downtown Albuquerque during a cruise night where local custom car clubs line Fourth Street with beautifully detailed cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. I was walking near the center of the road and noticed this young man riding his lowrider bicycle with numerous motorcycles behind him. I decided to use the motorcycle lights to add drama to the scene. As you can see, his stare was not impacted by me or my camera. I was born and raised in New Mexico and I have been documenting custom car culture and other cultural celebrations since I was a teenager as a participant and photographer." —Bobby Gutierrez.
Comments / 1