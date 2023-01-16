Santa Barbara County provides local storm recovery resources

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– County of Santa Barbara has made local storm recovery and assistance resources available online and on-site at specific centers.

The following Local Recovery and Assistance Resource centers and online resources provide a one-stop place for the community to rebuild and recover from the latest storm.

Local Assistance Centers Open Today/Monday:

• Guadalupe Local Assistance Center: English, Spanish and Mixteco speakers on site. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, January 16 Location: 230 Calle Cesar E Chavez Rd. #234, Guadalupe, CA Phone Number: 805-343-1194

• Orcutt Local Assistance Center : English and Spanish speakers on site. Noon to 4:30pm; Monday, January 16 Location: St. Joseph’s High School – Library at 4120 Bradley Rd., Santa Maria, CA

• Virtual Local Assistance Center: Online resource in English and Spanish. https://www.readysbc.org/3683/January-2023-Storm-Recovery

Community members can find answers to common questions, latest winter storm information, and long-term rebuilding efforts.

