Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County provides local storm recovery resources

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– County of Santa Barbara has made local storm recovery and assistance resources available online and on-site at specific centers.

The following Local Recovery and Assistance Resource centers and online resources provide a one-stop place for the community to rebuild and recover from the latest storm.

Local Assistance Centers Open Today/Monday:

Guadalupe Local Assistance Center: English, Spanish and Mixteco speakers on site. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, January 16 Location: 230 Calle Cesar E Chavez Rd. #234, Guadalupe, CA Phone Number: 805-343-1194

Orcutt Local Assistance Center : English and Spanish speakers on site. Noon to 4:30pm; Monday, January 16 Location: St. Joseph’s High School – Library at 4120 Bradley Rd., Santa Maria, CA

Virtual Local Assistance Center: Online resource in English and Spanish. https://www.readysbc.org/3683/January-2023-Storm-Recovery

Community members can find answers to common questions, latest winter storm information, and long-term rebuilding efforts.

Santa Barbara, CA
