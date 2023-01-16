Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
New Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner settling in on the job
Former St. Joseph dentist Scott Nelson easily won his election bid to become the new Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner, succeeding Lee Sawyer, who decided not to run again after serving in the role for four years. Nelson says one of the biggest things he’s had to do during his early...
myqcountry.com
State reports death at St. Joseph prison
The Missouri Department of Corrections says an offender died at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center Thursday morning. According to the department of corrections, 59-year-old Jerry McGinnis was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. McGinnis was serving two seven-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance, a seven-year sentence for forgery,...
myqcountry.com
Play bingo, win prizes, learn more about downtown St. Joseph
Several downtown business owners have been exploring ways to draw more attention to downtown St. Joseph, and they seem to have found a way. A first-time event has already begun drawing more people to downtown St. Joseph’s many shops and boutiques. Downtown Bingo was created as a fun way...
myqcountry.com
🎥 Explore the Glore Psychiatric Museum and solve a murder
A fun new experience at the Glore Psychiatric Museum will turn normal museum goers into detectives. Murder at the Asylum gives everyone the chance to don their detective caps in order to figure out who murdered Doctor Harlow Mills at the old State Lunatic Asylum #2. Group Tours Director Kami...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph Police investigating suspicious death Wednesday evening
Officers are currently investigating a suspicious death after discovering the victim early Wednesday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department reports that just after 5:30am this morning, officers responded to a call at 2410 S. 20th street on a report of a disturbance possibly involving a dead person. When officers arrived,...
myqcountry.com
Human trafficking is real and a real problem locally
January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and law enforcement officials want everyone to be aware of the growing problem. According the Human Trafficking Hotline there were 24o cases in Missouri in 2021. Law enforcement officers are attempting to slow that number down. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H of the...
myqcountry.com
State senator proposes Missouri no longer tax Social Security checks
A state senator proposes dropping the Missouri state income. tax on Social Security benefits. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer says very few states still take a bite. out of Social Security checks. “So the other 39 states have eliminated the state-level income. tax on Social Security benefits,” Luetkemeyer tells KFEQ/St. Joseph Post....
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph Police arrest man after chase early Wednesday morning
An unidentified white male that fled from police was apprehended after a chase resulted in the man crashing early Wednesday morning. St. Joseph Police report that just after 1am this morning, officers had a 34-year-old white male flee in a vehicle. During the chase the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pole at the intersection of King Hill and Lake Avenue.
myqcountry.com
RMA to host crop insurance workshop for specialty crops, organics
Farmers in Iowa can attend a USDA’s Risk Management Agency workshop to learn more about crop insurance options, including those designed for agricultural producers who grow specialty and organic crops. RMA will host the free in-person workshops Tuesday, January 24, in Davenport, Iowa. A morning and afternoon session is...
Comments / 0