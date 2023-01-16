David Garonzik sees the future of the cinema in its past. He wants Naples to see it, too, in a place he feels was made for it. Garonzik and his business partner, his wife, Cecilia, are proposing a boutique cinema on the southeast corner of Thomasson and Bayshore drives that will specialize in vintage and personally curated films. Its fare would not be the first-run blockbuster, but the selected classic, sometimes attuned to a special day or season. Events such as the Naples Winter Wine Festival or Cars on Fifth could bring out a week of movies themed to their topics.

NAPLES, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO