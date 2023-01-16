Read full article on original website
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Red tide causing reports of ‘Drunk’ birds on SWFL beaches
NAPLES, Fla. – Reports of “drunk” birds on the beach have increased in the last six weeks. Wildlife rehab facilities are treating more birds sick with red tide poisoning. “Basically, the toxin causes the entire body to shut down”, said Joanna Fitzgerald, the hospital director for the...
WINKNEWS.com
Youth Haven fundraiser on Wednesday helping children and teens
A 19-year-old girl is following her dreams in college after facing hardship for years at home. Youth Haven helped her get there, and they want to do the same for other teenagers. Jalise Emnanueloi, 19, doesn’t take a safe place to call home for granted. “I came from a...
Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
WINKNEWS.com
United Way, PODS partner to provide distribution sites for Ian victims
United Way partnered with PODS to set up distribution points on Thursday. The Gifts In Kind program gives out furniture and other household items that families lost during the storm. Many people in need turn to the United Way, but now, United Way is coming to them. United Way partnered...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Congressman Greg Steube continues to recover after 25-foot fall while cutting tree limbs
Florida Congressman Greg Steube continues to recover after being injured at his Sarasota home on Wednesday. According to his Twitter, Steube was cutting tree limbs on his property when he fell from a ladder. He was knocked approximately 25 feet to the ground. Steube, representing the state’s 17th District, spent...
wellspa360.com
Serotonin Centers Signs Florida Development Deal to Provide Longevity Treatments
Serotonin Centers announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement for the Southwest coast of Florida. With the site-selection process in motion, Tampa is anticipated to be home to the first of the new centers in 2023. Additional sites will include Naples, Bradenton, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and other communities throughout the region.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples philanthropist Von Arx leaves mark on Southwest Florida
When he first moved his family from Minneapolis to Naples in 1998, John Allen remembered walking Fifth Avenue South, exploring his new neighborhood. He would start at the Inn on Fifth and wander down past 5th Avenue Coffee Company where he noticed a group of men, usually sat around a table shooting the breeze. At the center was Dolph von Arx, a fellow Midwest transplant 20 years Allen’s senior.
St. Matthews opens up eighth thrift store
St. Matthews House is opening its eighth thrift store tomorrow at Park Shore Plaza. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Lunch and More’ event returns to the Naples Senior Center
The popular ‘Lunch and More’ event at the Naples Senior Center is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down. It allows seniors to socialize, eat, and enjoy time with others. The event is all about making sure seniors have a place to go...
WINKNEWS.com
More than $7M raised for hurricane victims through the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund
More than 3,600 donors have contributed $7,099,216 to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund. The fund was started by United Way Of Lee, Hendry, & Glades Counties and Collaboratory to help Hurricane Ian victims. “It’s been a phenomenal thing to experience the generosity throughout not just our local area but...
WINKNEWS.com
Boutique cinema hopes to settle on Del’s Corner in Naples
David Garonzik sees the future of the cinema in its past. He wants Naples to see it, too, in a place he feels was made for it. Garonzik and his business partner, his wife, Cecilia, are proposing a boutique cinema on the southeast corner of Thomasson and Bayshore drives that will specialize in vintage and personally curated films. Its fare would not be the first-run blockbuster, but the selected classic, sometimes attuned to a special day or season. Events such as the Naples Winter Wine Festival or Cars on Fifth could bring out a week of movies themed to their topics.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel businesses fighting to recover and find their new normal
The island that was one of the many places hit the hardest after Hurricane Ian is dealing with the fact that they are recently opened. Sanibel is still a place where it feels like the hurricane was just days ago in some spots, and in others, it feels like the island is miles ahead of where people may have thought it would be three months later.
Coyotes spotted roaming near Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors say they’re spotting a lot of coyotes close to homes in Cape Coral lately. Wildlife experts said we’re on the verge of their mating season, and a lot of wild animals are still displaced from Hurricane Ian. Some are on high alert,...
WINKNEWS.com
How you can support the conservation of the Florida panther
WINK News is taking a closer look at our state animal, the Florida panther, which is one of the rarest animals in North America. There are fewer than 200 left in Southwest Florida. Investigative Reporter Celine McArthur looked into the impact of development on their survival. Now, she is sitting...
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
‘We never gave up’: daughter speaks out after deputies found her father 107 days after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After more than three months of searching, the body of James “Denny” Hurst was recovered by dive teams on Friday. It took a total of 107 days for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to find Hurst and his boat, “Good Girl.” He was docked at the Island Bay Marina at the end of Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach when Hurricane Ian hit the island on September 28, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look
The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
NBC 2
Cape Coral women arrested after confessing to stealing makeup from Kohl’s
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two women are facing charges after confessing to stealing from a Kohl’s on Sunday. Laura Debora Ramos, 20, and Takuhi Oztopaloglu, 18, were arrested after police responded to a suspicious person call at the Southwest Pine Island Road location. An employee stated that the...
FMB resident opens up about losing patience with lack of mail delivery
One Fort Myers Beach resident is opening up about losing patience with the United States Post Office.
WINKNEWS.com
Fat Katz Slider Bar opens in University Village
About 10 years ago, Fat Katz Sports Bistro opened in Fort Myers. Five years later, sister restaurant Skinny Dogz Brunchery opened in Gateway. Now, the beginning of what may be further expansion for the brand opened in University Village in Estero. Fat Katz Slider Bar opened in Suite 200 in...
