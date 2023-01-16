ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Gorda: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gorda, a sweet 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, is in need of a forever family. The 75-pound pup was transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Sebring a few days ago. Gorda is extremely gentle, does well with other dogs, and is very attached to people!
FORT MYERS, FL
wellspa360.com

Serotonin Centers Signs Florida Development Deal to Provide Longevity Treatments

Serotonin Centers announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement for the Southwest coast of Florida. With the site-selection process in motion, Tampa is anticipated to be home to the first of the new centers in 2023. Additional sites will include Naples, Bradenton, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and other communities throughout the region.
TAMPA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples philanthropist Von Arx leaves mark on Southwest Florida

When he first moved his family from Minneapolis to Naples in 1998, John Allen remembered walking Fifth Avenue South, exploring his new neighborhood. He would start at the Inn on Fifth and wander down past 5th Avenue Coffee Company where he noticed a group of men, usually sat around a table shooting the breeze. At the center was Dolph von Arx, a fellow Midwest transplant 20 years Allen’s senior.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Lunch and More’ event returns to the Naples Senior Center

The popular ‘Lunch and More’ event at the Naples Senior Center is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down. It allows seniors to socialize, eat, and enjoy time with others. The event is all about making sure seniors have a place to go...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boutique cinema hopes to settle on Del’s Corner in Naples

David Garonzik sees the future of the cinema in its past. He wants Naples to see it, too, in a place he feels was made for it. Garonzik and his business partner, his wife, Cecilia, are proposing a boutique cinema on the southeast corner of Thomasson and Bayshore drives that will specialize in vintage and personally curated films. Its fare would not be the first-run blockbuster, but the selected classic, sometimes attuned to a special day or season. Events such as the Naples Winter Wine Festival or Cars on Fifth could bring out a week of movies themed to their topics.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel businesses fighting to recover and find their new normal

The island that was one of the many places hit the hardest after Hurricane Ian is dealing with the fact that they are recently opened. Sanibel is still a place where it feels like the hurricane was just days ago in some spots, and in others, it feels like the island is miles ahead of where people may have thought it would be three months later.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How you can support the conservation of the Florida panther

WINK News is taking a closer look at our state animal, the Florida panther, which is one of the rarest animals in North America. There are fewer than 200 left in Southwest Florida. Investigative Reporter Celine McArthur looked into the impact of development on their survival. Now, she is sitting...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

‘We never gave up’: daughter speaks out after deputies found her father 107 days after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After more than three months of searching, the body of James “Denny” Hurst was recovered by dive teams on Friday. It took a total of 107 days for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to find Hurst and his boat, “Good Girl.” He was docked at the Island Bay Marina at the end of Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach when Hurricane Ian hit the island on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look

The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fat Katz Slider Bar opens in University Village

About 10 years ago, Fat Katz Sports Bistro opened in Fort Myers. Five years later, sister restaurant Skinny Dogz Brunchery opened in Gateway. Now, the beginning of what may be further expansion for the brand opened in University Village in Estero. Fat Katz Slider Bar opened in Suite 200 in...
ESTERO, FL

