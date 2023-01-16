Read full article on original website
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
James Houston IV Makes PFF 2022 Top-5 Graded Rookies List
Former Jackson State and Detroit Lions linebacker makes Pro Football Focus' named in top-five graded rookies for 2023.
No news is good news on 49ers 2nd practice report leading up to divisional playoffs
The 49ers’ injury situation is in a spot where no news is good news for them on their practice participation report. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas are still out, and the three limited participants from Wednesday were still limited in Thursday’s session. It wouldn’t be great...
Moose on the Loose: Nets need Irving to step up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Things certainly look different for the Brooklyn Nets without superstar Kevin Durant. Since Durant went down with an MCL sprain in his right knee, the Nets are winless, going 0-3. There is no question the team misses Durant, whose MVP case is given even more credence with the way the Nets […]
Watch: Steph Curry sinks incredible half-court shot against Celtics
Steph Curry's shot gave Golden State a 55-54 lead over Boston at the half. Steph Curry is already the greatest shooter in NBA history. And the 34-year-old point guard further cemented his title on Thursday night at TD Garden, sinking a 46-foot halfcourt shot against the Celtics to close out the first half and put the Warriors up by 1.
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller
The Buffalo Sabres honored former star goalie Ryan Miller by retiring his number during a ceremony before the team's game against the New York Islanders
Michigan State basketball downs No. 23 Rutgers at home, 70-57
The Michigan State Spartans have broken out of a mini slump they found themselves inside, defeating the No. 23 ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Breslin Center, 70-57, on Thursday night. MSU was led by freshman Jaxon Kohler, who contributed a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks...
