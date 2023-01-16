ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Moose on the Loose: Nets need Irving to step up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Things certainly look different for the Brooklyn Nets without superstar Kevin Durant. Since Durant went down with an MCL sprain in his right knee, the Nets are winless, going 0-3. There is no question the team misses Durant, whose MVP case is given even more credence with the way the Nets […]
Watch: Steph Curry sinks incredible half-court shot against Celtics

Steph Curry's shot gave Golden State a 55-54 lead over Boston at the half. Steph Curry is already the greatest shooter in NBA history. And the 34-year-old point guard further cemented his title on Thursday night at TD Garden, sinking a 46-foot halfcourt shot against the Celtics to close out the first half and put the Warriors up by 1.
