KSLTV
SLC Police conduct crosswalk safety enforcement after several auto-pedestrian crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police conducted a crosswalk safety enforcement Thursday morning. It comes as at least half a dozen people have been hit by cars — and a 31-year-old man lost his life this past week. The Salt Lake City Police Motor Squad got...
KSLTV
Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome
OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
KSLTV
Utah troopers stop more than 3,500 vehicles for speeding in first 2 weeks of 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol said troopers stopped more than 10,000 vehicles in the state during the first two weeks of the new year. Among those 10,028 stops from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, 3,567 were pulled over for speeding — 177 of which were traveling 100 mph, and 70 were considered reckless, which is 105 mph or higher.
Several persons of interest in custody following fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.
KUTV
Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
KSLTV
Man intentionally backs into police officers during traffic stop, police say
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A known suspect in car thefts and drug use by local police allegedly tried to ram officers with a stolen car Saturday evening. According to the affidavits, 22-year-old Jordan Lonnie Forbes was in a black Chevrolet Malibu parked at the business when patrolling Springville police officer check the car’s plates.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
No injuries after truck crashes into Midvale building
For the second time in one day, a vehicle crashed into a place of business in Utah, but fortunately, nobody was injured this time.
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
KSLTV
UDOT helps a Utah SWAT unit train by providing an abandoned home
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The North Davis Metro SWAT team is getting a somewhat rare chance to train inside a real home, all thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation. Normally, training like this occurs in prebuilt courses made by police departments. So getting a real home, one that they haven’t seen before, gives officers a chance to face the unexpected.
kvnutalk
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
Nearly $350,000 in cash, jewelry stolen from Powderwood Drive condo in burglary
PARK CITY, Utah — An estimated $250,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry were stolen from a condo on Powderwood Drive yesterday. According to a shift report from the […]
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
midvalecity.org
Unified Police Department Sheriff Rosie Rivera & Midvale Precinct Chief Randy Thomas Present Team Citation Award
On December 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. dispatch received calls of a possible auto-pedestrian accident near 7568 South Bingham Junction. The Unified Police Department and Unified Fire Authority were dispatched. The victim was critically injured, and an off-duty nurse was providing emergency care. It soon became apparent the victim was injured as the result of a stabbing, not an auto accident. Witnesses recounted that a 4-year-old child was also taken in a vehicle by the stabbing suspect. The suspect and child were believed to have fled the area in a white SUV, and still missing.
ABC 4
Clinton truck theft suspect tackled by K-9 after attempting to flee police
CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect faces 10 charges after a Clinton Police officer allegedly found him driving a stolen truck into oncoming traffic Sunday and had to turn a K-9 officer loose on him when he tried to flee on foot. Jory Russell Rose, 30, was allegedly driving...
Husband grieving after losing wife in Tooele crash, driver asks for forgiveness
Two families are left grieving after a minivan crashed through a Tooele business Monday morning, killing 51-year-old employee Roseann Davis.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
The Dogington Post
Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
