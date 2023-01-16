ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSLTV

Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

UDOT helps a Utah SWAT unit train by providing an abandoned home

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The North Davis Metro SWAT team is getting a somewhat rare chance to train inside a real home, all thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation. Normally, training like this occurs in prebuilt courses made by police departments. So getting a real home, one that they haven’t seen before, gives officers a chance to face the unexpected.
LAYTON, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
midvalecity.org

Unified Police Department Sheriff Rosie Rivera & Midvale Precinct Chief Randy Thomas Present Team Citation Award

On December 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. dispatch received calls of a possible auto-pedestrian accident near 7568 South Bingham Junction. The Unified Police Department and Unified Fire Authority were dispatched. The victim was critically injured, and an off-duty nurse was providing emergency care. It soon became apparent the victim was injured as the result of a stabbing, not an auto accident. Witnesses recounted that a 4-year-old child was also taken in a vehicle by the stabbing suspect. The suspect and child were believed to have fled the area in a white SUV, and still missing.
MIDVALE, UT
The Dogington Post

Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
MURRAY, UT

