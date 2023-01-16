Read full article on original website
247Sports
New Offer Roundup: BYU extends flurry of new offers on 1/18
BYU's coaches are officially on the road and visiting high schools all across the country. As a result, there were a flurry, nay, a small blizzard of offers that were extended by BYU coaches yesterday. The recruits span from potential late additions to the 2023 class all the way to the 2027 recruiting class. Let's recap the day that was January 18 (and we'll throw in some from January 17, too) and see whose names you need to have on your radar going forward.
kslsports.com
Four Thoughts On BYU Football’s Non-Conference Scheduling Efforts
PROVO, Utah – BYU football moving from the world of Independence to the Big 12 Conference has many changes. One of the most notable is the schedule. We’re starting to understand how BYU will be piecing together its non-conference schedules. Three out-of-league opponents are slotted in for the first three years in the Big 12 (2023-2025).
kslsports.com
BYU’s Move To Big 12 Impacted 2023 Pac-12 Football Schedule
PROVO, Utah – BYU football moving to the Big 12 Conference has caused a lot of ripple effects in scheduling. One league in particular struck by BYU leaving Independence was the Pac-12. Trimming down the large inventory of games and being available for their new league home has been...
kslsports.com
Pac-12 Schedule Released: How Many Wins For Utah Football In 2023?
SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule making it a great time for some off-the-cuff projections for the University of Utah. The Utes will be looking for a three-peat as conference champions, plus this 2023 slate will be the final time that USC and UCLA will be on Utah’s schedule, baring being added as non-conference foes once the Trojans and Bruins are in the Big Ten.
kslsports.com
Unrivaled: What Are The Odds… Utah QB Cam Rising Is Ready For Pac-12 Play?
SALT LAKE CITY – Spend your lunch day and have some fun with Unrivaled’s daily game of “What are the Odds?” This game takes place at 3:50 p.m. (LISTEN LIVE). The way the game is played is that we ask a question and provide a percentage of the chances of something happening or not happening.
247Sports
Four-star OT Isaiah Garcia had another good visit during Utah's junior day
Cyprus four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia was among Utah's group of visitors with their 2024 junior day. Garcia's recruitment continues to pick up steam but the big man is a big priority for Utah and they made sure that point was clear to him over the weekend. Though he's been...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Offers Ole Miss QB Commit Demond Williams Jr.
PROVO, Utah – BYU football extended a scholarship offer to Ole Miss quarterback commit Demond Williams Jr. on Wednesday. Williams is a high school recruit in the class of 2024. A native of Chandler, Arizona, Williams announced his offer from BYU on social media. The picture that Williams used...
kslsports.com
Without Rylan Jones Healthy, Aggies Ceiling Remains Limited
SALT LAKE CITY – A simple glance at the box score doesn’t paint a full picture of what senior point guard Rylan Jones provides for Ryan Odom’s Utah State team. Utah State has been without Jones since taking a hit in loss at Boise State on January 7. He has been in concussion protocol since that day.
kslsports.com
Pac-12 Releases 2023 Football Schedule, Utes Have Tough Road To Three-Peat
SALT LAKE CITY – After several delays, the Pac-12 announced the 2023 football schedule for all conference members, including the defending back-to-back champion Utes who will not have an easy path to three-peat. To kick-off non-conference play, Utah will host Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium on either Thursday, August 31...
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Loses Fifth Straight In Tight Road Contest
ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech comeback attempt came up short on Wednesday night as the Trailblazers lost 89-85 to Grand Canyon. The Trailblazers (9-9, 1-4) were in Phoenix, AZ to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-6, 3-2) at GCU Arena on Wednesday, January 18. Utah Tech dropped...
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Dominates Abilene Christian At Home
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines faced off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at home in the UCCU Center on Wednesday. The Wolverines are coming off their first conference loss of the year to Seattle U on Saturday. The Wildcats entered the match on a 3-game losing streak, including a tough 2-point loss to Southern Utah.
kslsports.com
Kara Eaker Earns First 2023 Pac-12 Honors For Red Rocks
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah gymnast Kara Eaker dropped a show-stopping beam performance last week at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet that earned her Pac-12 Specialist of the Week honors for the Red Rocks on Tuesday. Eaker was an alternate on Team U.S.A. at the 2021 Tokyo...
kslsports.com
Snow College Softball Player Paige Rydalch Dies In Car Accident
SALT LAKE CITY – Snow College announced the passing of Paige Rydalch, a member of the Badgers’ softball team. On Monday, January 16, Rydalch passed away following a car accident on SR-132. “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of one of our softball players....
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WITN
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
The Salt Lake Bees are getting a new stadium. Here are the details
A new stadium will be built for the Triple-A baseball team Salt Lake Bees in the Daybreak community in South Jordan, on the southwest end of Salt Lake County.
Stockton Snow College softballer dies in two-vehicle crash north of Ephraim
A college sophomore softball player from Stockton, Utah, is dead after Snow College reported she was in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 132 earlier today, Jan. 16.
Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for Daybreak in South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees will leave Salt Lake City for Daybreak in South Jordan. The Larry H. Miller Company announced the team will leave its stadium in Salt Lake City for a new location in 2025.
kslsports.com
Salt Lake Bees Announce Move Out Of Salt Lake City To Daybreak
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees, a triple-A baseball team in Utah, are moving to Daybreak, according to an announcement from the Larry H. Miller company. The Larry H. Miller Company owns the minor-league baseball team and plans to build a new stadium south of their current home in South Salt Lake.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
