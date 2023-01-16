ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

247Sports

New Offer Roundup: BYU extends flurry of new offers on 1/18

BYU's coaches are officially on the road and visiting high schools all across the country. As a result, there were a flurry, nay, a small blizzard of offers that were extended by BYU coaches yesterday. The recruits span from potential late additions to the 2023 class all the way to the 2027 recruiting class. Let's recap the day that was January 18 (and we'll throw in some from January 17, too) and see whose names you need to have on your radar going forward.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Four Thoughts On BYU Football’s Non-Conference Scheduling Efforts

PROVO, Utah – BYU football moving from the world of Independence to the Big 12 Conference has many changes. One of the most notable is the schedule. We’re starting to understand how BYU will be piecing together its non-conference schedules. Three out-of-league opponents are slotted in for the first three years in the Big 12 (2023-2025).
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU’s Move To Big 12 Impacted 2023 Pac-12 Football Schedule

PROVO, Utah – BYU football moving to the Big 12 Conference has caused a lot of ripple effects in scheduling. One league in particular struck by BYU leaving Independence was the Pac-12. Trimming down the large inventory of games and being available for their new league home has been...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Pac-12 Schedule Released: How Many Wins For Utah Football In 2023?

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule making it a great time for some off-the-cuff projections for the University of Utah. The Utes will be looking for a three-peat as conference champions, plus this 2023 slate will be the final time that USC and UCLA will be on Utah’s schedule, baring being added as non-conference foes once the Trojans and Bruins are in the Big Ten.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Offers Ole Miss QB Commit Demond Williams Jr.

PROVO, Utah – BYU football extended a scholarship offer to Ole Miss quarterback commit Demond Williams Jr. on Wednesday. Williams is a high school recruit in the class of 2024. A native of Chandler, Arizona, Williams announced his offer from BYU on social media. The picture that Williams used...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Without Rylan Jones Healthy, Aggies Ceiling Remains Limited

SALT LAKE CITY – A simple glance at the box score doesn’t paint a full picture of what senior point guard Rylan Jones provides for Ryan Odom’s Utah State team. Utah State has been without Jones since taking a hit in loss at Boise State on January 7. He has been in concussion protocol since that day.
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Loses Fifth Straight In Tight Road Contest

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech comeback attempt came up short on Wednesday night as the Trailblazers lost 89-85 to Grand Canyon. The Trailblazers (9-9, 1-4) were in Phoenix, AZ to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-6, 3-2) at GCU Arena on Wednesday, January 18. Utah Tech dropped...
PHOENIX, AZ
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Dominates Abilene Christian At Home

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines faced off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at home in the UCCU Center on Wednesday. The Wolverines are coming off their first conference loss of the year to Seattle U on Saturday. The Wildcats entered the match on a 3-game losing streak, including a tough 2-point loss to Southern Utah.
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Kara Eaker Earns First 2023 Pac-12 Honors For Red Rocks

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah gymnast Kara Eaker dropped a show-stopping beam performance last week at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet that earned her Pac-12 Specialist of the Week honors for the Red Rocks on Tuesday. Eaker was an alternate on Team U.S.A. at the 2021 Tokyo...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Bees Announce Move Out Of Salt Lake City To Daybreak

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees, a triple-A baseball team in Utah, are moving to Daybreak, according to an announcement from the Larry H. Miller company. The Larry H. Miller Company owns the minor-league baseball team and plans to build a new stadium south of their current home in South Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
