BYU's coaches are officially on the road and visiting high schools all across the country. As a result, there were a flurry, nay, a small blizzard of offers that were extended by BYU coaches yesterday. The recruits span from potential late additions to the 2023 class all the way to the 2027 recruiting class. Let's recap the day that was January 18 (and we'll throw in some from January 17, too) and see whose names you need to have on your radar going forward.

PROVO, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO