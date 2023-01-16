ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

wajr.com

Harrison County man faces multiple charges after Fairmont pursuit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One person is behind bars after leading the West Virginia State Police on a high-speed pursuit and pulling out a weapon. The pursuit began when troopers tried to stop Nicholas Miller, 22, of Enterprise, for speeding on East Park Avenue on Sunday when he began to flee.
FAIRMONT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Mannington police officer accused of malicious assault fired

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The Mannington police officer arrested for malicious assault, Donald Sides, has been fired after two hours of city council debate Wednesday night. Mannington City Council took the action without a hearing because Sides is an at-will employee. Sides got into a verbal altercation at a local...
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
FARMINGTON, WV
wajr.com

Mannington police officer faces felony after off-duty altercation

Mannington, W.Va. A Mannington police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with felony malicious wounding. On Jan. 16, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Whetstone Road. The victim told deputies that Donald Sides, 54, an officer with the Mannington Police Department, came to his home and beat him.
MANNINGTON, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
GYPSY, WV
wajr.com

Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest

WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
WESTON, WV
abc23.com

Stolen Truck Leads To Drug Arrest

Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made following a months-long investigation into a stolen truck in Somerset County. Authorities say Neil Tressler was taken into custody last week at a motel in Frostburg, Maryland. Officials say the investigation into Tressler began in...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

