Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after officers said he strangled and pointed a gun at a woman. Officers were dispatched to a home on South Main Ave. in Weston on Dec. 29 and spoke with a woman, according to a criminal complaint. The woman...
Man arrested after meth and marijuana bust in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 grams of meth and about 6 and a half ounces of marijuana during a drug bust in the Glenmore area on Wednesday.
wajr.com
Harrison County man faces multiple charges after Fairmont pursuit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One person is behind bars after leading the West Virginia State Police on a high-speed pursuit and pulling out a weapon. The pursuit began when troopers tried to stop Nicholas Miller, 22, of Enterprise, for speeding on East Park Avenue on Sunday when he began to flee.
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case
A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
Man charged with malicious wounding no longer employed by Mannington Police Department
An individual charged with felony malicious wounding is "no longer employed" by the City of Mannington.
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
wajr.com
Mannington police officer accused of malicious assault fired
MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The Mannington police officer arrested for malicious assault, Donald Sides, has been fired after two hours of city council debate Wednesday night. Mannington City Council took the action without a hearing because Sides is an at-will employee. Sides got into a verbal altercation at a local...
WDTV
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
wajr.com
Mannington police officer faces felony after off-duty altercation
Mannington, W.Va. A Mannington police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with felony malicious wounding. On Jan. 16, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Whetstone Road. The victim told deputies that Donald Sides, 54, an officer with the Mannington Police Department, came to his home and beat him.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
wajr.com
Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
Former Taylor County principal indicted on child neglect, firearm charges
Indictments were returned against 28 people by the January 2023 Grand Jury in Taylor County, including those against a former area principal.
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.
wajr.com
Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest
WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Brink’s armored truck caught fire on I-79 in Washington County on Friday. Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at 4:07 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The fire has been put out. One of the northbound lanes...
City of Clarksburg looking to make these changes to downtown parking
Clarksburg has released the first draft of its downtown Parking Study, including some of the changes that the city is looking to make.
abc23.com
Stolen Truck Leads To Drug Arrest
Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made following a months-long investigation into a stolen truck in Somerset County. Authorities say Neil Tressler was taken into custody last week at a motel in Frostburg, Maryland. Officials say the investigation into Tressler began in...
wtae.com
Police: Greene County suspect killed after firing weapon at troopers
State police say a suspect was shot and killed by troopers in Greene County on Wednesday as they tried to arrest the man at his Washington Township home. Police said the suspect, identified as Frederick Fonner Jr., fired shots at them first. The incident began Tuesday evening as a disturbance...
Comments / 0