OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.

21 HOURS AGO