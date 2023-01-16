ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
People

Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day

Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight

A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
BoardingArea

Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal

Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Mozelle Martin

History: My Parent's Nightmare Experience Renting to Migrants

OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.
CBS Miami

South Florida organization lends helping hand to recently arrived migrants

MIAMI -  "I feel blessed and grateful to have a roof over us," said Dayana Jimenez, a Venezuelan migrant, and mother of three young children. Jimenez, her kids, and her husband, Javier Diaz of Cuban origin are staying temporarily at a hotel in South Florida.   They managed to have a place to stay thanks to "Hermanos de la Calle" (Brothers of the street) a non-profit organization that normally assists homeless people.  Yet, in the last weeks, they have done something different, rescuing migrants.   "It's very dangerous to be under a bridge here in Miami with very young kids. When...
MIAMI, FL
SheKnows

15 Kid-Friendly Vrbo Rentals in Hawaii for Family Vacation Fun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Are you ready for the ultimate family vacation? Imagine crystal clear waters, sandy beaches, and endless sunshine. Picture your kids laughing and playing in the surf, while you kick back and relax on a lounge chair. This dream can become a reality with a family vacation to Hawaii! As a parent, you deserve a break, and Hawaii is the perfect destination to create unforgettable memories with your kids. Especially when you book your trip at a vacation rental home or condo through Vrbo, and take advantage of their privacy, spaciousness, affordability, and unique experiences.
HAWAII STATE
AFP

Uber drivers in top Mexican resort hope for easier ride after ruling

Uber drivers in Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun hope that a legal ruling in their favor will end alleged long-running threats and intimidation by taxi operators. The ruling also authorizes Uber to operate in the popular resorts of Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

