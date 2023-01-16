Read full article on original website
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day
Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906
The death of Lucile Randon, a French nun, who died on January 17, 2023, at the age of 118 years and 340 days has bumped up another person to the top of the list. Now, the oldest living person in the world is Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born woman from Spain who is currently 115 years and 320 days (as of January 18, 2023).
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight
A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
A cruise passenger said she had 'the worst Christmas Day of my life' after waiting until 10.15 p.m. to have dinner with 7 children
The woman tweeted P&O Cruises to complain about the restaurant service on the Iona on Sunday after her party had to wait two hours to be seated.
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal
Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
Texas police say young women found dead at San Antonio Travelodge motel
The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the deaths of two young women who were found shot on the second floor of a motel on Tuesday morning.
Family gets evicted as they prepare for their 5-year-old to pass away
Each year, an average of 3.6 million eviction cases are filed in the United States. Throughout the pandemic, that number dropped significantly due to the eviction moratorium passed by the CDC, but now evictions are on the rise again.
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
History: My Parent's Nightmare Experience Renting to Migrants
OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.
South Florida organization lends helping hand to recently arrived migrants
MIAMI - "I feel blessed and grateful to have a roof over us," said Dayana Jimenez, a Venezuelan migrant, and mother of three young children. Jimenez, her kids, and her husband, Javier Diaz of Cuban origin are staying temporarily at a hotel in South Florida. They managed to have a place to stay thanks to "Hermanos de la Calle" (Brothers of the street) a non-profit organization that normally assists homeless people. Yet, in the last weeks, they have done something different, rescuing migrants. "It's very dangerous to be under a bridge here in Miami with very young kids. When...
This Airbnb is like sleeping in condor’s nest — as you hang from mountain top in Peru
Don’t glance at the stunning photos if heights rattle you.
Uber drivers in top Mexican resort hope for easier ride after ruling
Uber drivers in Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun hope that a legal ruling in their favor will end alleged long-running threats and intimidation by taxi operators. The ruling also authorizes Uber to operate in the popular resorts of Playa del Carmen and Tulum.
