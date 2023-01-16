Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Related
Shelter in place lifted for Royal Park Apartments, three taken into custody after shots fired
TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office enacted a shelter in place for all residents of the Royal Park Apartment complex Wednesday after a shots fired incident. The shelter in place was lifted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Niagara police, authorities responded to the scene of a burglary […]
wnypapers.com
Burglary in Town of Niagara leads to shelter in place
Submitted by the Town of Niagara Police Department and Acting Chief Craig Guiliani. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:12 p.m., officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department were dispatched to 8521 Porter Road (Royal Park Apartments) for a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a Town of Niagara officer approached...
Erie County medical examiner confirms three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing total to 47
According to Poloncarz, three more blizzard-related cases are yet to be finalized by the medical examiner.
Niagara County Sherriff investigates Porter Road burglary
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Royal Park Apartments on Wednesday.
3 more blizzard deaths confirmed in Erie County
The death toll from the 2022 blizzard in Erie County went up three Thursday. The county says the three deaths were linked to a delayed EMS response.
5-year-old in critical condition after house fire in Wilson
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a house fire late Wednesday night, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47. Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County. Erie County Executive Mark...
wutv29.com
Buffalo school board votes to remove McKinley principal
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Board of Education has voted to remove the current principal of McKinley High School and relocate him to another school, but about half of the teachers at McKinley say they want him to stay. Eight staff members at the school, including all the union delegates...
Buffalo teens sentenced to 7,8 years in prison after fatal NFTA station assault
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 7 years in prison on one count of attempted assault in the first degree.
Buffalo man found guilty in 2017 fatal hit-and-run
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty of multiple felonies for his involvement in a hit-and-run, the Erie County District Attorney announced. D’Mario Caesar was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death. […]
DA says man could get 25 years for stabbing neighbor
The District Attorney's office says Christopher Hinson and the victim lived in separate apartments in a building on Lark Street.
Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
Buffalo man arraigned for killing one man and injuring another in shooting
The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue on January 5. One man was killed and another was injured.
erienewsnow.com
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman
BUFFALO, NY – A handyman working at the home of an elderly female victim in Buffalo was arrested and charged after he was found to have been writing himself checks using the victim’s checkbook and using her debit card for his own personal use. Police say 33-year-old Jered C. Menter stole $23,048 from the woman, which included writing a series of checks from the victim and forging her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.00. “The defendant used the victim’s debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which totaled $8,676.98. The defendant also fraudulently used the victim’s credit The post Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With snow and cold temperatures forecast for Buffalo and WNY Friday, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo Thursday evening and Friday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Thursday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
Cuba teen paralyzed by accident receives new wheelchair van
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I'm at a loss for words, really," Dennis Kranock of Portville said on Wednesday morning. He and his wife Lisa have watched their 18-year-old daughter Gabby fight through the unthinkable over the last four months. She was standing outside with her friends back in September, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man ticketed after vehicle crashes into barn in Sheridan
A Dunkirk man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a barn on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan on Monday morning. Deputies located the vehicle that was unoccupied in the barn. An investigation led to 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez-Pacheco, who was ticketed for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, speed not reasonable and prudent and unsafe lane change.
Comments / 3