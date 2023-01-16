BUFFALO, NY – A handyman working at the home of an elderly female victim in Buffalo was arrested and charged after he was found to have been writing himself checks using the victim’s checkbook and using her debit card for his own personal use. Police say 33-year-old Jered C. Menter stole $23,048 from the woman, which included writing a series of checks from the victim and forging her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.00. “The defendant used the victim’s debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which totaled $8,676.98. The defendant also fraudulently used the victim’s credit The post Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO