Buffalo, NY

wnypapers.com

Burglary in Town of Niagara leads to shelter in place

Submitted by the Town of Niagara Police Department and Acting Chief Craig Guiliani. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:12 p.m., officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department were dispatched to 8521 Porter Road (Royal Park Apartments) for a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a Town of Niagara officer approached...
NIAGARA, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo school board votes to remove McKinley principal

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Board of Education has voted to remove the current principal of McKinley High School and relocate him to another school, but about half of the teachers at McKinley say they want him to stay. Eight staff members at the school, including all the union delegates...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty in 2017 fatal hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty of multiple felonies for his involvement in a hit-and-run, the Erie County District Attorney announced. D’Mario Caesar was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death. […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
BURT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman

BUFFALO, NY – A handyman working at the home of an elderly female victim in Buffalo was arrested and charged after he was found to have been writing himself checks using the victim’s checkbook and using her debit card for his own personal use. Police say 33-year-old Jered C. Menter stole $23,048 from the woman, which included writing a series of checks from the victim and forging her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.00. “The defendant used the victim’s debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which totaled $8,676.98. The defendant also fraudulently used the victim’s credit The post Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Cuba teen paralyzed by accident receives new wheelchair van

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I'm at a loss for words, really," Dennis Kranock of Portville said on Wednesday morning. He and his wife Lisa have watched their 18-year-old daughter Gabby fight through the unthinkable over the last four months. She was standing outside with her friends back in September, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man ticketed after vehicle crashes into barn in Sheridan

A Dunkirk man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a barn on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan on Monday morning. Deputies located the vehicle that was unoccupied in the barn. An investigation led to 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez-Pacheco, who was ticketed for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, speed not reasonable and prudent and unsafe lane change.
DUNKIRK, NY

