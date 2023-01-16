Read full article on original website
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Shoplifting call in Lake County leads to arrest of Cleveland murder suspect
WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Officers called to a dollar store because a female was suspected of shoplifting ended up arresting a man with her who was wanted in connection with a murder in Cleveland, police say. Klynn Hafley, 19, of Cleveland, was turned over to Cleveland police after his arrest...
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020. Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
‘Superior Boys’ carried out violent armed robbery, carjacking spree across Cuyahoga County, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five men and two boys are charged with carrying out an armed robbery spree late last year that spanned five cities in Cuyahoga County. The group named in a 90-count indictment handed down Thursday committed a home invasion in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, shot at a man after they carjacked him in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee neighborhood, choked an 18-year-old woman and pistol-whipped a man in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September. He allegedly fled from police on foot,...
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland houses were caught in the crossfire after a gunman shot at a group of men who then fired back, police confirmed. Cleveland Police said the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16. Three men were walking on Koch Court from West 50th Street...
Teen male dies in shooting in apartment parking lot in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was killed and another male was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. Abraham Thomas of Lorain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 1049 Tower Blvd., according to police. The wounded victim was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital but information on his condition was not released.
‘Very dangerous situation’: Euclid police look for suspects who shot at SUV, apartment
Euclid police detectives are investigating after an SUV was shot multiple times and bullets flew through an apartment Sunday afternoon.
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
Man steals two TVs from Walmart in one week: South Euclid Police Blotter
Walmart loss protection reported Jan. 7 that a known shoplifter had just stolen a 65-inch TV from the store, loaded it into his vehicle and left the area. Officers did not locate the 30-year-old Cleveland Heights man, but issued a warrant for his arrest. On Jan. 10, the man returned...
Teen missing since December turns herself in at police station: University Heights Police Blotter
At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 9, a 16-year-old girl missing since December turned herself in at the police station. As she did, she told officers that before she left her home, her father had brandished a gun at her as they argued. Police contacted the parents, who asked that the girl...
‘Hangry’ Parma man brandishes gun during drive-thru road rage incident: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 28, police were dispatched to the McDonald’s drive-thru regarding a patron getting into an altercation with another customer. An arriving officer talked to the victim, who said an unknown man had gotten out of the car in front of him and approached his truck. The suspect pointed...
7 indicted in connection with alleged crime spree spanning 2 months in Cuyahoga County: See a timeline of the incidents
CLEVELAND — Seven people – including two juveniles – have been indicted on charges connected with 13 aggravated robberies in five cities within Cuyahoga County throughout the course of two months. A detailed timeline and list of charges were released Thursday morning by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael...
Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
Apartment complex pulls the plug on woman who keeps plugging away: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A property manager at the 444 Park apartments reported Jan. 16 that a tenant continually plugs an extension cord into a hallway outlet and runs it to her apartment. She said they unplug the cord, but the woman plugs it back in each time. Officers spoke to the tenant, who...
Linndale police busted Cleveland man’s window, pointed gun at him during traffic stop, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Linndale police officer smashed a Cleveland man’s car window, pointed a gun at him and shoved him to the ground during a traffic stop, according to a lawsuit. Fred Haynes and his girlfriend, Shannon Moneypenny, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland earlier...
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Akron
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Missing Cleveland mom, 4-year-old son, found safe, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a missing 20-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son were found safe Thursday afternoon in Canton. According to police Mozetta Jackson, 20, left her mother’s house in the 1900 block of Green Rd. in Cleveland with her son to go to Canton with a friend on Tuesday.
