Akron, OH

Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
AKRON, OH
‘Superior Boys’ carried out violent armed robbery, carjacking spree across Cuyahoga County, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five men and two boys are charged with carrying out an armed robbery spree late last year that spanned five cities in Cuyahoga County. The group named in a 90-count indictment handed down Thursday committed a home invasion in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, shot at a man after they carjacked him in Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Lee neighborhood, choked an 18-year-old woman and pistol-whipped a man in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September. He allegedly fled from police on foot,...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Teen male dies in shooting in apartment parking lot in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was killed and another male was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. Abraham Thomas of Lorain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 1049 Tower Blvd., according to police. The wounded victim was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital but information on his condition was not released.
LORAIN, OH
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
CANTON, OH
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
PARMA, OH
Missing Cleveland mom, 4-year-old son, found safe, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a missing 20-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son were found safe Thursday afternoon in Canton. According to police Mozetta Jackson, 20, left her mother’s house in the 1900 block of Green Rd. in Cleveland with her son to go to Canton with a friend on Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
