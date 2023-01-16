Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral on Monday for his angry outburst over Brett Maher’s pitiful kicking performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite his frustrated reaction, though, Prescott emphasized he hasn’t lost his belief on the veteran kicker. For those who missed it, Maher missed four straight attempts for the extra point in […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination
If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Believed To Have Eliminated 1 Team
If Tom Brady is going to play another NFL season (or more), it won't be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's what his former teammate and good friend, Julian Edelman, is saying, anyway. Edelman does not think Brady will consider returning to Tampa Bay in 2023. “If he has another season, it’s not ...
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman share what Tom Brady told them about next season
Tom Brady is once again facing an uncertain future following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, and it sounds like he may be legitimately undecided about whether he will play in 2023. During the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s 31-14 loss, ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman... The post Joe Buck, Troy Aikman share what Tom Brady told them about next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
NFL executive reveals what he’d hypothetically offer for 49ers QB Trey Lance
The surprising emergence of San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has left many questioning the future of the team's former starter, Trey Lance. The Niners gave up a lot for the young quarterback, parting ways with multiple first-round picks as part of a package to move up in the draft to acquire Lance.
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have finally awoken from their Tom Brady nightmare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had been 7-0 for his career against America’s Team before getting rocked for a 31-14 loss in the Wild Card game on Monday night. After a couple of early three-and-outs to start the game, Prescott made […] The post Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite Coach
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a season of shame, especially after trading for DeShaun Watson by giving up first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus a 2023 third-round pick, and 2022 plus 2024 fourth-round picks. Upon completion of the deal, the Cleveland Browns also signed DeShaun Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.
Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver
After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
Exact moment the Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels rift reached a boiling point for Raiders
Derek Carr will move on from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback went home after head coach Josh McDaniels benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham. It’s the end of a nine-year relationship between team and player. A relationship that survived one of the most...
Details Emerge From Sean Payton's Interview With Broncos
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is making the rounds this week, taking several interviews with teams looking to fill their vacancies. One of which was with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. According to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager, Payton's interview lasted "several hours" yesterday in Los Angeles ...
