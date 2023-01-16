ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral on Monday for his angry outburst over Brett Maher’s pitiful kicking performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite his frustrated reaction, though, Prescott emphasized he hasn’t lost his belief on the veteran kicker. For those who missed it, Maher missed four straight attempts for the extra point in […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination

If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Believed To Have Eliminated 1 Team

If Tom Brady is going to play another NFL season (or more), it won't be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's what his former teammate and good friend, Julian Edelman, is saying, anyway. Edelman does not think Brady will consider returning to Tampa Bay in 2023. “If he has another season, it’s not ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman share what Tom Brady told them about next season

Tom Brady is once again facing an uncertain future following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, and it sounds like he may be legitimately undecided about whether he will play in 2023. During the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s 31-14 loss, ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman... The post Joe Buck, Troy Aikman share what Tom Brady told them about next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers

When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have finally awoken from their Tom Brady nightmare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had been 7-0 for his career against America’s Team before getting rocked for a 31-14 loss in the Wild Card game on Monday night. After a couple of early three-and-outs to start the game, Prescott made […] The post Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Cleveland Browns Hire Elite Coach

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a season of shame, especially after trading for DeShaun Watson by giving up first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus a 2023 third-round pick, and 2022 plus 2024 fourth-round picks. Upon completion of the deal, the Cleveland Browns also signed DeShaun Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver

After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Details Emerge From Sean Payton's Interview With Broncos

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is making the rounds this week, taking several interviews with teams looking to fill their vacancies. One of which was with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. According to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager, Payton's interview lasted "several hours" yesterday in Los Angeles ...
DENVER, CO
