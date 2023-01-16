Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Deion Sanders’ assistant coach goes full drill sergeant in first team meeting of year
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shocked the college football recently when he announced he was headed to Colorado. It was believed that there were other programs in position to be turned around and make some noise in the college football landscape. Clearly, Sanders enjoys a challenge. He is...
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have finally awoken from their Tom Brady nightmare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had been 7-0 for his career against America’s Team before getting rocked for a 31-14 loss in the Wild Card game on Monday night. After a couple of early three-and-outs to start the game, Prescott made […] The post Dak Prescott reveals Tom Brady’s message after winning playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement
ESPN’s Pete Thamel mentioned Oklahoma football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as a potential name to replace Alabama OC Bill O’Brien should he find his way onto another coaching staff, Sooners Wire writer Ben Dackiw wrote in a Thursday article. “I would think that Nick Saban saw the fits that Tennessee and Josh Heupel gave him […] The post Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Exact moment the Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels rift reached a boiling point for Raiders
Derek Carr will move on from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback went home after head coach Josh McDaniels benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham. It’s the end of a nine-year relationship between team and player. A relationship that survived one of the most...
Tom Telesco reveals the key role Justin Herbert will have in Chargers’ search for a new offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Chargers made multiple personnel changes in the days following their AFC wild-card exit at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Chargers decided to keep head coach Brandon Staley for the 2023 season, they did elect to part ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who joined the organization in 2021 following a run as the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints.
Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch
As the Carolina Panthers look for their next head coach, Sean Payton appears to be atop their wish list. The Panthers seem prepared to make Payton a huge offer, but will the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach accept? Payton has been one of the biggest names in this offseason’s coaching carousel. Panthers’ owner David […] The post Panthers ready to give Sean Payton the world, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs has sent them into the offseason, and it could be quite a frantic period for Baltimore. They have several big decisions they have to make this offseason, but none are bigger than whether or not they […] The post Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offensive coordinators Ravens can hire to sweeten the pot for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens didn’t see the 2022 season go the way they would have liked, as they fell apart over the second half of the season, and while they put up a good fight in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, they ended up losing 24-17. The Ravens were hit hard by injuries, but by the end of the season, it was clear that the team needed to make a change at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman.
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots
Tom Brady may have already played his last game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It was anything but an ideal performance from him too, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion failed to lead his squad to a Wild Card victory over a very hungry Dallas Cowboys side. Former teammate […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton’s bonkers contract demands, revealed
If any team wants to sign Sean Payton, it will cost them a pretty penny. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the former New Orleans Saints boss is looking to become one of the highest-paid head coaches in the entire NFL with a deal worth $20 to $25 million per season across four years. But, it’s […] The post Sean Payton’s bonkers contract demands, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh gets brutally honest on Greg Roman’s departure from Ravens
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is no stranger to coaching searches. That said, it should be unsurprising that Harbaugh has such a matter-of-fact perspective on offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s decision to pursue other opportunities. “It just worked its way into that place…We just understood where we were at,”...
4 Buccaneers most to blame after NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs marked the end of the Bucs’ 2022-23 campaign. Here we’ll discuss the four Buccaneers most to blame for their NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. the Buccaneers. The offenses of both teams struggled to start the game. In […] The post 4 Buccaneers most to blame after NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons’ warning to 49ers ahead of Divisional Round clash
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have a tough task on their hands when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. However, despite the 49ers’ recent success, Parsons doesn’t seem afraid and sent a warning shot San Francisco’s way before the crucial playoff battle. The Cowboys took down the Buccaneers in […] The post Micah Parsons’ warning to 49ers ahead of Divisional Round clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers GM Tom Telesco reveals ‘media’ truth behind Brandon Staley firing speculation
Calls for Brandon Staley’s job came swiftly and consistently after his team blew a seemingly insurmountable lead in his playoff debut. Now that the dust has settled on the Los Angeles Chargers’ epic collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round, though, it’s become apparent the team never seriously considered making a change at head coach.
Alabama football news: Bill O’Brien’s latest Crimson Tide move amid Patriots speculation
Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien continues to hit the recruiting trail for the Crimson Tide even as rumors swirl about the 53-year-old coach filling a potential vacancy in the New England Patriots staff, 247Sports NCAA analyst Brad Crawford wrote in a Thursday article. The Patriots have three offensive coordinator candidates, according to NFL Network […] The post Alabama football news: Bill O’Brien’s latest Crimson Tide move amid Patriots speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make final Brett Maher decision after Wild Card disaster
Brett Maher should be able to sleep soundly tonight after Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that he would remain their kicker despite his historic struggles in a Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The news comes after Maher became the first kicker to miss four extra points in a NFL game, […] The post Cowboys make final Brett Maher decision after Wild Card disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
