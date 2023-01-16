Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City, WM respond to trash confusion
Mandatory organic waste requirements kicked in last week and with them came confusion. Some WM customers have been putting out their black solid waste bins and were surprised when they were not picked up. Others are finding the new organics carts too small or the new rules too confusing. The...
Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in the community
During the last several years, Kern County has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid deaths reported. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 274 deaths. As of July 6, 2022, there were 83 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Kern County in just the first half of the year alone.
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 1/23/2023 – 1/27/2023
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of January 23 – January 27, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related...
Fred and Janelle Etoch given key to city
Fred and Janelle Etoch were given the key to the city at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. The key was presented by Police Chief Jed McLaughlin in thanks for the Etoches' public service and many contributions to their community through the Evan Etoch Memorial Foundation. "This award is to...
