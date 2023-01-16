Wrestling: Lodi wins conference duals, Norski Invite

After competing in three meets in three days, the Lodi wrestling team could use a break.

The Blue Devils emerged as champions of the Norski Invite in DeForest over the weekend, following a meat grinder of a Friday night at the Fennimore Quad.

“After wrestling five duals on Thursday, three more on Friday, and with the travel in between it all we weren’t sure how the guys would perform on Saturday,” said Cody Endres, head coach for Lodi. “However, they responded about as well as they could have to the challenge and won the Norski Invite. All of our starters placed in the top six of the tournament, and we had five finalists and three champions.”

Here’s the journey the Blue Devils took last week:

Capitol Conference DualsAll five dual meets went Lodi’s way, as the Blue Devils defeated Columbus (80-0), Lakeside Lutheran (81-0), Lake Mills (66-12), Poynette (66-13) and Watertown Luther Prep (73-6).

“It’s always a lot of work to host an event such as Conference Duals, but like all things in life, the work is always worth it,” said Endres. “It was a big night for our program as we hosted five back-to-back duals in front of our home crowd and we wrestled well in doing so. You never take a Conference Dual Championship for granted and it was enjoyable to win it in our home gym with so many families, alumni, and fans in attendance.”

Endres noted that Levi Ness, Drew Lochner, Caleb Lord, Evan Clary, Brady Dorshorst, Evan Stevenson, Zane Licht, Mason Breunig, Mason Lane, Isaiah Groskopf, and Nick Week all went 5-0 on the night for Lodi. Endres added that all of them “showed their continued improvements from the hard work they’ve been putting into the practice room. These guys are starting to see that hard work pays off.”

According to Endres, Mason Breunig “had an incredible night not only in going 5-0, but beating two really quality wrestlers from Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran. Mason is such a coachable kid, and he is improving every time he steps on the mat. His progression has been a joy to watch from year to year.”

With a couple of starters out, Tony Omosebi and Easton Hensen stepped up and got big points for Lodi.

“They were ready when they got their chance and both won multiple matches against varsity kids,” said Endres. “Both Tony and Easton will continue to contribute to this program for many years to come.”

Fennimore QuadWorking on little rest, the Blue Devils traveled to Fennimore and went 2-1 on the night.

“After having five duals in a row and getting home late on Thursday night our guys had to wake up, go to school, and then travel to Fennimore for three duals against some of the best teams in the state,” said Endres. “These guys responded incredibly well and wrestled about as well as they could have! You can see that the wheels are starting to turn for these guys and they’re starting to understand how good we can be as a team as we head into the postseason.”

Lodi pulled off a big upset of Marshfield during the night.

“Marshfield is ranked No. 5 in Division 1 and we beat them 55-21,” said Endres. “Granted they had some of their best starters out, but we did as well. Our guys were excited for this dual and they went out there and wrestled aggressively and in turn got a lot of pins to widen the gap in the dual.”

Evan Clary came through for Lodi in dramatic fashion, pinning Easton Ledden at 126.

“The highlight of the dual was how Evan Clary never gave up, continued to wrestle hard and battle back, and pinned his guy with five seconds left to win the match,” said Endres. “Evan was down all match but never lost hope. Evan is tough and never gives up. He knows he can pin anyone at any time and wrestles from whistle to whistle.”

Promoted to 195, Noah Johnson scored a 4-2 decision over Lohden Rode.

“Noah Johnson had a great win bumping up a weight class and winning a close match,” said Endres. “Noah is a senior leader on this team and someone who is so easy to cheer for.”

A tougher challenge awaited the Blue Devils, as they fell to Fennimore 41-28.

“Fennimore is ranked No. 1 in Division 3 and for good reason,” said Endres. “They’re solid top to bottom which is why we enjoy wrestling them every year. Our guys wrestled hard, but we lost 41-28. We had some guys out, as did they, but we would have loved to have wrestled them at full strength. Levi Ness, Drew Lochner, Brady Dorshorst, and Zane Licht did a fantastic job of being aggressive and offensive on the way to pinning their opponents. We’re always looking for pins in big duals and those four went out and got them. Mason Lane also had a bonus point victory against a solid Fennimore kid.”

Lane secured a 14-5 major decision over Wyatt Ahnen at 182 and won by technical fall 22-6 over Nathan Snodgrass to help Lodi get past Holmen.

“Holmen is ranked honorable mention in Division 1 and year after year are one of the best teams in the state,” said Endres. “Beating them 40-30 was a great way to cap off the night and made for a more enjoyable bus ride home. The biggest matches of the dual were at the start of the dual with Noah Johnson and Easton Hensen. Noah Johnson filled in for us all night and wrestled extremely well. Noah is a skilled kid and showed it by pinning the Holmen kid in a big match. Easton Hensen stepped into the lineup in a tough dual and won a 6-5 match in the last few seconds! Tied 4-4 with 30 seconds left Easton gave the kid an escape and took him down with about 10 seconds left to win. It was a big moment for Easton and one we’ll remember for a long time.”

Pins by Lochner (113), Braedon Dorshorst (132), Owen Breunig (145) and Johnson gave Lodi some big points in the win over Holmen.

Norski InviteLicht was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Wrestler, leading the Blue Devils to the invitational title. But Lodi got contributions from up and down the lineup.

“Owen Breunig, Zane Licht, and Mason Lane all were crowned champions,” said Endres. “Both Owen and Mason had upset wins in the semifinals and finals to bring home the title. Both of those guys are starting to wrestle their best, and they will be peaking by the end of the season. Zane Licht was dominant throughout the day and in the finals beat the No. 2 ranked kid in Division 1 7-1, which earned him the tournament’s Most Valuable Wrestler award.”

Others who had strong days for Lodi included Levi Ness and Caleb Lord. Endres said they had three dominant wins each to make the finals before losing to extremely tough Dodgeville kids. “Anytime a Lodi wrestler makes the finals of a tournament they get to wear their American flag singlets and both of those boys had the privilege to wear those,” said Endres. “Zander Kellogg, Brady Dorshorst, and Noah Johnson all had really nice days as well, going 3-1 to take third. Overall, it was a great day for Lodi and the perfect way to end a three-day stretch run like we had.”