Mebane, NC

Randolph County Man Caught in Trespassing Burglary

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, Randolph County deputies were alerted to an in-progress burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman. Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was at the address attempting to break in as a family member was inside, the caller said as they were on the way to the home. After arriving, a deputy saw Bennett walking away and took him in.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Man Fires Gun from Abandoned Home, WSPD Say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) officers were near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue, when they saw Kquashand Morgan running with a firearm. Officers then say that Morgan went into an abandoned residence at 1422 NE 23rd Street and shot from inside. After Morgan tried to flee on foot, officers arrested him.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Sheriff Gregory Seabolt with Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
MEBANE, NC
96-Year-Old Missing Woman in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Clark was found safe at her home. She was never in any danger, spending the afternoon with a friend. The Silver Alert is now canceled. Around noon Wednesday, Asheboro Police were called about a missing person from an Independence Drive apartment. The caller said that his 96-year-old mother, Lena Clark, was missing from her home.
ASHEBORO, NC
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

