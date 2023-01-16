Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Randolph County Man Caught in Trespassing Burglary
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, Randolph County deputies were alerted to an in-progress burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman. Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was at the address attempting to break in as a family member was inside, the caller said as they were on the way to the home. After arriving, a deputy saw Bennett walking away and took him in.
WXII 12
Greensboro man sentenced for 15-plus years for robbery at multiple businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for the robbery of several businesses in Greensboro on Friday, according to Middle District of North Carolina. James Squire, 36, pleaded guilty on July 12 of 2020 to all seven Hobbs robberies charged in...
Man fired into Burke Street Pub, killed patron, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into Burke Street Pub around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and hit Kane Bowen and a young woman. The woman was only grazed and didn’t need medical treatment. Kane Bowen, 30, was […]
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham suspect wanted for burglary, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. On Dec. 16, 2022, police said a burglary took place in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham near the intersection of Belt Street. The male suspect is...
abc45.com
Man Fires Gun from Abandoned Home, WSPD Say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) officers were near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue, when they saw Kquashand Morgan running with a firearm. Officers then say that Morgan went into an abandoned residence at 1422 NE 23rd Street and shot from inside. After Morgan tried to flee on foot, officers arrested him.
cbs17
Southern Pines woman arrested after fighting, spitting on officers, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A domestic disturbance call in Southern Pines on Tuesday led to a woman’s arrest for several charges. At 6:38 p.m.. officers responded to the Brookside Park Apartments in the 400 block of Shaw Avenue for ta domestic disturbance. After arriving, they spoke with...
WXII 12
Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
Sheriff Gregory Seabolt with Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
Moore County authorities remain in dark about culprits of substation attacks
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pete’s Family Restaurant couldn’t cook up any smothered pork chops for four days in December. The Moore County eatery was left in the dark along with more than 45,000 other Duke Energy customers on Dec. 3. “It was a disaster, you know. People got upset,” Pete Kajouras, owner of the restaurant, […]
WXII 12
Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say
MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
Details emerge about collision after State Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Suspect wanted after person shot, car stolen at Graham convenience store
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Graham police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car and shooting the owner on Tuesday, according to a Graham Police Department news release. At 7:34 p.m., officers with the GPD responded to the 500 block of College Street when they were told someone had been shot. Investigating officers […]
6 officers in Raleigh, North Carolina, are on leave after a man shocked by a police stun gun died in custody
Six officers have been put on administrative leave in Raleigh, North Carolina, in connection with the death of a man in custody Tuesday after he was shocked by a stun gun.
abc45.com
96-Year-Old Missing Woman in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Clark was found safe at her home. She was never in any danger, spending the afternoon with a friend. The Silver Alert is now canceled. Around noon Wednesday, Asheboro Police were called about a missing person from an Independence Drive apartment. The caller said that his 96-year-old mother, Lena Clark, was missing from her home.
Man serving life for murder in Guilford County is getting out of prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A man serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in Guilford County has a date to walk out of prison. Bruce H. Harper, who was convicted and sentenced in 1993 in Guilford County Superior Court, has been granted parole, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Wednesday, […]
Teen, juvenile arrested in High Point after crashing stolen taxi during chase, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen and juvenile were apprehended on Wednesday after crashing a stolen taxi during a chase with police, according to a High Point Police Department news release. At about 6:33 a.m., a taxi cab driver called High Point police and said he was robbed by two males he had driven […]
alamancenews.com
Deputies find wanted fugitive on front porch of area home in middle of the night
One wanted felon apparently wasn’t doing a whole lot to make himself seem inconspicuous when local sheriff’s deputies went looking for him at a home on the outskirts of Mebane over the weekend. Lacy Ross Childress was reportedly just hanging out on the front porch when deputies arrived...
Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
