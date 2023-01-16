RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, Randolph County deputies were alerted to an in-progress burglary on Colonial Loop in Randleman. Dustin Aaron Bennett, 33, was at the address attempting to break in as a family member was inside, the caller said as they were on the way to the home. After arriving, a deputy saw Bennett walking away and took him in.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO