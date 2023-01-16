ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

everettpost.com

Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2

In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Bellingham rolls out new mental health crisis program

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has rolled out a new program to address mental health crises. The Alternative Response Team, or ART, will be sent to non-violent behavioral health incidents. The team is comprised of behavioral health specialists and nurses. ART was created in an effort to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

State Commerce Department rejects plan for smaller library in Birch Bay

BIRCH BAY, Wash.- The future of a proposed library in Birch Bay is heading back to the drawing board. The Whatcom County Library System said that while $2 million in state funding remains available to build a new library, the state’s Department of Commerce has rejected its use for a proposed smaller space.
BIRCH BAY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

PeaceHealth Medical Group Welcomes New Cardiology Providers

PeaceHealth Medical Group recently added three new providers to its cardiology clinic in Bellingham. Sarah Bedtelyon, MSN, AGACNP is an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner with the PeaceHealth cardiology team. Sarah received her master’s degree in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, and said, “Practicing medicine allows me to serve my community.” Her medical interests include both cardiology and solid tumor oncology. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Commercial retail vacancies continue to drop in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The sale of Bellis Fair Mall did not slow down demand for retail space in Bellingham. According to a report from Pacific Continental Realty’s Ryan Martin, retail vacancy rates in the area fell 0.5% to 2.8% in the 4th quarter of 2022, down for a second consecutive quarter.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Power outage leaves many in York neighborhood in the dark

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported an outage in the York neighborhood of Bellingham began about 4pm on Monday, January 16th. According to PSE, the outage impacted over 1,500 of their customer addresses. Neighbors in the area reported hearing and seeing and hearing a transformer on a...
BELLINGHAM, WA

