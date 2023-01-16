Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
UMaine softball gets ready for upcoming season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The UMaine softball team is back practicing this week, getting ready for the upcoming season. The Black Bears will be playing on their brand-new field this year, which is expected to be ready by spring. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art turf and lighting and should also be a great for recruiting future Black Bears.
WPFO
USM hockey star making a difference both on and off the ice
GORHAM (WGME) -- A USM men's hockey star is making his mark both on and off the ice. USM senior Tanner McClure likes to keep busy. A four-year starter on the men's ice hockey team, McClure is confident his Huskies can make a strong run into the postseason. "We've proven...
WPFO
Maine Footy to play at Deering's Memorial Field
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Back in November, it was announced that the "Maine Footy" of the United Women's Soccer League would begin play later this spring. Now we know where they will play. The Footy will be playing all of their home games at Deering's Memorial Field. The U-23 team will...
WPFO
Southern Maine braces for significant snowstorm
YORK (WGME) – Southern Maine is bracing for what could be a significant snowstorm Thursday night into Friday. Parts of southern Maine could get 8-9 inches of snow. Coastal communities may get plenty of snow too, but it may be wetter, like good snowball-fight snow. Thursday night, crews in...
WPFO
Country music star Michael Ray to headline Carnaval Maine
Country music star Michael Ray will headline Carnaval Maine. Ray will headline the Snow Stage on Saturday, March 11. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for Ray. Carnaval organizers say they're doubling down on live entertainment this year in addition to the KidsZone, ice sculptures, Bites & Brews, and other fun.
WPFO
Richmond begins tricky process of withdrawing from RSU 2
RICHMOND (WGME) -- Wanting better education representation, Richmond leaders are withdrawing from the RSU 2 district that they have been a part of for 15 years. However, separating Richmond from that budget is proving to be a challenge. Richmond and RSU 2 only have about four months to present school...
WPFO
Travis Mills Foundation to honor Vietnam-era veterans with free breakfast in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A nonprofit organization supporting veterans wants to thank Vietnam-era military members with a free hot breakfast. Members of the Travis Mills Foundation plan to “welcome home” veterans who served in Vietnam with a full morning meal and ceremony on March 29. The organization served around...
WPFO
Crews search ponds, quarry for missing Boothbay man
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- The call for help continues in the search for a missing man from Boothbay. Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd. in Boothbay on January 2. His roommate reported finding Harris' truck running in the yard, but...
WPFO
Maine artist uses reclaimed wood and string to create masterpieces
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland woman is creating one-of-a-kind pieces of art using local products. Heather Kelly's work at Nail It Art is all about precision. “I'm an imperfect perfectionist and so that is probably my largest challenge is to get the designs perfectly balanced and correct,” Kelly said.
WPFO
Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor
The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
WPFO
Lewiston Middle School closed Tuesday after beloved teacher dies
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Classes at Lewiston Middle School are canceled on Tuesday following the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, Tim Strohm passed away on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Strohm was a math teacher. “Our hearts, prayers and best thoughts...
WPFO
Portland expected to post job listing for city manager position this week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland City Manager job is expected to be posted this week. The position’s search committee is set to approve the job description Thursday morning. The consultant that was hired to assist in the job description was asked back to include information about the city's equity and inclusion goals.
WPFO
Beloved Taste of Maine restaurant for sale
WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The iconic Taste of Maine restaurant on Route 1 in Woolwich is for sale. The owners say they started the process of selling the business in May 2022. However, this will not affect their upcoming season. “We will be celebrating our 45th year with the return of...
WPFO
Subcontractor killed after bucket lift strikes utility wires in Rangeley
RANGELEY (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a man was killed Tuesday morning after the bucket lift he was in hit utility wires in Rangeley. Police say the incident happened around 10:48 a.m. on Route 4. The man was part of a team working as subcontractors for Consolidated Communications. Police...
WPFO
Trial of Maine man accused of killing former friend underway
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Gardiner man’s murder trial is underway in Augusta with several witnesses taking the stand. Dylan Ketcham is accused of attacking two former friends, shooting and killing one and nearly severing the hands of the other with a machete. On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury graphic...
WPFO
2 Mainers seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Peru
PERU (WGME) -- Two Mainers were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Peru on Monday, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Route 108 and involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, and a Volkswagen Jetta. Deputies say the Toyota pickup and Ford pickup collided head-on.
WPFO
Lewiston church opens new warming center for those in need
LEWISTON (WGME) – A church in Lewiston has opened a new warming center. Thursday afternoon, knowing a snowstorm was coming, Calvary United Methodist Church put in charging stations and got its new warming center ready to open earlier than expected. Normal hours will be from 12 a.m. until 8...
WPFO
Portland church serves as shelter for families without homes
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A church in Portland is opening its doors to families in need this winter. Trinity Episcopal Church on Forest Avenue is sheltering families with children that have no place to stay. The organization, Family Promise, is helping the church. Currently, the church is sheltering three families for...
WPFO
Horse rescued from half-frozen bog in Casco
CASCO (WGME) -- The Lake Region Animal Control Department helped rescue a horse who got stuck in a half-frozen bog in Casco Thursday morning. The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the Carousel Horse Farm on Leach Hill Rd. Lake Region Animal Control Officer Jessica Jackson says the horse named...
WPFO
Lewiston school bus drivers out with flu cause route cancelations
LEWISTON (WGME)- Lewiston school officials say multiple buses have been canceled due to some drivers having the flu, causing some students to miss school or have to walk. Parent Alisha Stevens has struggled to find a ride for her son every day the bus doesn't pick him up for school.
Comments / 0