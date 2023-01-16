ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Motivated Bell made statement in No. 14 TCU win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jimmy Bell Jr. stepped on the WVU Coliseum court ready to prove himself. WVU’s 6-10, 285-pound senior forward spent the days before his team’s game against No. 14 TCU reading text messages about his upcoming matchup. Bell was tasked with battling Eddie Lampkin Jr., a similarly-sized forward for the Horned Frogs standing 6-11 and weighing a listed 263 pounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU tops TCU in physical game for first Big 12 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took them six games, but the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first win in the Big 12 conference of 2023. The Mountaineers battled the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and notched a 74-65 win in Morgantown behind a physical performance. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points, but Jimmy Bell Jr.’s 15-point, 12-rebound double-double made the difference for the Mountaineers in front of their home crowd.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Devin Carter officially signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 23 WVU Concludes Road Trip With Two in Oklahoma

The West Virginia University wrestling team spends the weekend in Oklahoma for a pair of Big 12 road duals, beginning in Norman against Oklahoma at McCasland Field House on Friday, Jan. 20, before colliding with No. 12 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sunday, Jan. 22. Fans can catch all this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
LAWRENCE, KS
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Thrilled With Team in Postgame

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) got their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, beating the #14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3), 74-65. West Virginia’s head coach met with Tony Caridi after the huge win and had the following to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers Continue Campaign at Youngstown State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team continues the 2022-23 indoor campaign on Friday, Jan. 20, at the YSU Collegiate Invitational hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site in Youngstown, Ohio. Friday’s action is set to begin at 12 p.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 14 TCU hopes to race past struggling West Virginia

No. 14 TCU takes its fastbreaking show on the road in search of consecutive victories when its squares off against struggling West Virginia on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference action at Morgantown, W.Va. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) bounced back from last-minute losses to Iowa State and Texas...
FORT WORTH, TX
WTRF

West Virginia aims to end skid versus No. 14 TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a different season, but the situation is similar. The last time TCU’s men’s basketball team visited the WVU Coliseum, West Virginia was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Behind 25 points from Taz Sherman, and 10 points off the bench...
FORT WORTH, TX
WTRF

WVU travels to Kansas for mid-week matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns to the road for a mid-week matchup at Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse. Wednesday’s contest against KU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former WVU Assistant Larry Harrison Makes Statement

Former West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison broke his silence after his dismissal from the program last week. Harrison provided a statement for West Virginia fans on social media. It seems he is still uncertain as to why he was dismissed. “I wish I had an explanation to share...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU set to hire Blaine Stewart as assistant coach

West Virginia football moved to complete its coaching staff by hiring Blaine Stewart, son of late former head coach Bill Stewart, as the tight ends coach, according to multiple sources Wednesday. Stewart has spent five seasons in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and was the assistant receivers coach the past three...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options

Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wtae.com

WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

