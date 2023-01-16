Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
NFL ref for Bengals-Bills has insane OVER/UNDER record
NFL refs play a significant role in the outcome of games. For bettors, that’s a painful truth we know all too well. But rather than mope about past losses perpetuated by bad calls, I’m here to make some money. And, based on history, we’ve got a great chance...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Justin Jefferson sounds like he wants to leave the Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson sounds like he’s ready to leave the Minnesota Vikings. The 2022 version of the Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs after finishing the regular season first in the NFC North, however, the club made it no further than Sunday night’s Wild Card Round, as they were handed a tough defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in a 31-24 contest.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Rob Gronkowski apologized to the Dallas Cowboys … kind of
Rob Gronkowski was forced to eat his words after the Cowboys took care of business on Monday. The last of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend’s games saw the Dallas Cowboys essentially obliterate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final score, 31-14, didn’t even showcase how badly Tampa Bay was beaten.
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
Yardbarker
What Could Falcons Trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, but with the team likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met, a trade is the likeliest avenue for the former NFL MVP to change teams this offseason. A team that could pull the trigger and make...
Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed
The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
Breaking: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Official Decision On Byron Leftwich
On Tuesday, word began to emerge that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Head coach Todd Bowles then pushed back on that report, saying no decision had been made about Leftwich's future with the franchise. Well, now it's official. The Bucs have fired Leftwich ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers Draft Picks Announcement
Earlier this Tuesday afternoon, former 49ers' director of pro personnel Ran Carthon was hired by the Tennessee Titans as team's newest general manager. Due to the NFL's recently-implemented minority-hiring incentive program, San Francisco will be awarded compensatory draft picks as a result ...
NFL picks against the spread for every game in Divisional Round (Eagles will demolish Giants)
It’s time for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs!. Throughout the regular season, I gave you my best bet against the spread for every single game. I am once again doing it throughout the postseason. If you don’t care about the spread, and only want to know my...
Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?
The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
