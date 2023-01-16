This Mardi Gras, be on the lookout for local Krewe of Hyacinthians’ speciality 2023 throws!. “We have a lot of new throws this year,” said member Evette Detiveaux. “The entire crew is working on creating hand-decorated sunglasses that we will be using as throws. We are also introducing magnet medallions on some of our beads with the Hyacinthians crest, as well as other beads with the Hyacinthians crest. They’re very cute,” said Detiveaux.

HOUMA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO