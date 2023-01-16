Read full article on original website
Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates 40 years!
Houma’s Krewe of Aphrodite is celebrating their 40 year anniversary this 2023 Mardi Gras season! The non-profit organization formed in 1983 that boasts more than 500 members, and their logo of the famous Greek goddess of beauty has been a staple in the Houma Mardi Gras celebrations since their first parade. “We are very excited to be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year,” said long-time member Parrish Valure. “We can’t believe it. It is truly a special moment for our Krewe.”
Nicholls Police Department set to host Positive Reinforcement Events this week
Nicholls Police Department is set to host its Law Enforcement Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, inside the Student Union. Several agencies will have tables to provide students with safety tips, resources, giveaways, activities and career opportunities. In addition, Louisiana State Police will be in front of the Student Union with the DWI Command Center.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Location change for Terrebonne Parish Council meetings, week of January 23
Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings and Condemnation Hearings scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
Lafourche Parish Council Expands Thibodaux Office Complex with New Purchase
The Lafourche Parish Council opened its first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, January 10 with the appointment of new chairperson and vice chair positions for the new fiscal year. District Seven Council member Armand Autin was appointed Lafourche Parish Chairperson for the 2023 fiscal year, while District Eight Council...
St. Tammany property transfers, Dec. 27-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 6, 7, 8, SQUARE 37: donation, no value stated, Joseph A. Day to Kathryn Day Hoover. N. MONEY HILL PARKWAY 79580: $275,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to Weston B. Acosta and Ashley Steele Acosta. NIBLICK ST. 73164: donation, no value stated, Alejandro Leyton to America A....
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Lafourche Parish Government conducts survey on Community Services programs
Lafourche Parish Government is seeking the feedback of Lafourche Parish residents by completing an online survey. A periodic community needs assessment is a requirement of the funding sources for the Lafourche Parish Office of Community Action and Lafourche Parish Head Start. The information gained from the assessment informs the agencies...
From the Files of The Farmer
It may have been an unwelcome guest at the time, but now parish officials are using the Nov. 21 tornado as a hostile ally in a push to get voters to approve a courthouse tax initiative. Speaking to a group of about 50 downtown business owners Monday night, judges Peter...
Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screenings
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
Cast Iron Cookoff looking for teams, artists, and crawl participants
The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC will be back in downtown Houma on Saturday, February 25th. The club is currently seeking the following participants: cooking teams, local artists, and crawl participants. Cooking Teams: Teams can cook any type of food they wish, so long as the...
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Laris Insurance presents Women of Lafourche: Lockport Recreation Director says growing opportunities for children, adults to stay active is a passion project
Lockport has a gorgeous recreation facility that’s benefitting people up and down Lafourche Parish. The Director of that facility and the town’s Recreation Department said it’s her goal and mission to continue to grow the opportunities for kids and adults in our area to get out, stay active and have fun.
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
Krewe of Hyacinthians prepares 2023 speciality throws
This Mardi Gras, be on the lookout for local Krewe of Hyacinthians’ speciality 2023 throws!. “We have a lot of new throws this year,” said member Evette Detiveaux. “The entire crew is working on creating hand-decorated sunglasses that we will be using as throws. We are also introducing magnet medallions on some of our beads with the Hyacinthians crest, as well as other beads with the Hyacinthians crest. They’re very cute,” said Detiveaux.
Body recovered from Lake Pontchartrain
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish on Jan. 8. The body of William C. Coile Jr., 45, of Mandeville, was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 16 around 4:40 p.m. He was recovered approximately three quarters of a mile offshore from Mandeville.
Gayle Benson donations help Catholic high schools
Students, faculty and staff at Archbishop Rummel High School received an early Christmas present last year on Dec. 1 when New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson donated $5 million to the Metairie school. It was a twofold event, with Archbishop Gregory Aymond presiding over a special Mass to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
Five Teens Charged in Vehicle Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced five teens have been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area earlier this week. During the early morning hours of January 16, 2023, more than a dozen vehicle burglaries occurred in and around Abby Lakes Subdivision and Abbey Heights Subdivision in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed five juveniles, ages 15 to 17, as suspects in the crimes. Each of them was charged accordingly for the vehicle burglaries.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout
After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
