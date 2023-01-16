Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
What it's like to do an SB 9 lot split in Atherton
The owners behind the first town-approved project share insights on the process. Historically, Atherton has been known as a single-family home town. In the 1920s, town officials coined the term the "Atherton acre" for its roomy minimum lot size of slightly less than an acre — 0.92, to be exact.
Referring to themselves as the 'poverty pocket' of Atherton, some residents facing upzoning threaten legal action
Wearing red shirts saying "#Not Going Anywhere," Atherton residents who live along El Camino Real told the Atherton City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that they were surprised to be targeted in the town's housing element draft. The council voted 4-1 last week, with Rick DeGolia opposed, to rezone 17...
President Joe Biden makes a stop in Mountain View before heading to Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage
President Joe Biden touched down aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View just before noon on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was the president's first stop on a packed schedule of visiting Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to survey storm-damaged areas. Air Force One landed around...
Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC
Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
Ex-San Jose mayor’s public records reforms spark alarm
In one of his last actions in office, former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wants to reform how the city complies with transparency laws—a move experts say could limit the public’s access to the inner workings of City Hall. Liccardo, who termed out in December after 16 years...
Brilliant Stanford geneticist, 87, ordered to pay $29m to friend who invested in fake miracle cure
Professor Stanley Cohen, a pioneer in genetic therapy, admitted under cross-examination that he did not warn his investor and friend that his 'miracle cure' was found to be dangerous in 1976.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
Transgender activist and Deviants motor club member convicted of 2016 triple murder in Oakland
A San Jose woman and member of a motor club has been convicted of murdering a family in Oakland in 2016, according to a press release from the Office of the Alameda District Attorney.
The Jewish Press
San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person
Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
President Biden flying into Mountain View to visit storm-ravaged Capitola, Aptos Thursday afternoon
President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties Thursday, Jan. 19, to see first-hand the damage from a series of atmospheric river storms in the past three weeks. During the trip, the president plans to meet with business owners and residents affected by recent storms, as well...
SF to close idle healthcare benefit accounts and pocket the funds
Like many employees in San Francisco, Miguel Vargas, a waiter in the Mission District, had no idea there was a fund, under his name, that he could use for medical expenses. So, he was stunned last week to learn he had accumulated about $16,000 in his healthcare benefit account from two employers, accrued over seven years.
KQED
'It's Gotten Worse': Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife Faces Racist, Violent Threats
Oakland City Council member Carroll Fife says violent threats against her and other public officials are increasing. To draw attention to the problem, Fife took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to publicize a series of horrific, hate-filled voicemails she has received, many of which use racist and violent language to demean and threaten her, a Black woman.
DNA evidence leads to criminal charges in 1994 cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, a suspect was charged with crimes connected to a sexual assault and kidnapping case that went cold nearly three decades ago. "We don't forget victims and we don't forgive violent crime," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. On Jan. 13, 1994, a 21-year-old woman arrived at the […]
San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student
San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
Critics slam San Francisco's proposed $5 million reparations: 'Outrageous,' 'unconstitutional,' 'unlawful'
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and radio host Larry Elder react to a San Francisco reparations committee proposing $5 million for Black residents due to decades of 'systematic repression.'
Convicted SF Tenderloin fentanyl dealer receives 4-year federal prison sentence
SAN FRANCISCO – A federal judge sentenced an Oakland man to four years in prison Friday for selling fentanyl in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.Jose Alvarado, 27, pleaded guilty in July to charges of selling fentanyl and possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it. In his plea agreement, Alvarado described selling fentanyl to undercover law enforcement agents on four occasions in the Tenderloin District from November 2021 to February 2022, prosecutors said.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Alvarado was arrested outside of his Oakland residence on March 31, 2022. In his backpack and inside his residence, law enforcement officers found approximately 18 ounces (518 grams) of a substance containing fentanyl and 45 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, along with $38,000 in cash.Following his prison term, Alvarado will serve four years of supervision.
San Fran's reparations committee proposes $5 million to each Black longtime resident, total debt forgiveness
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million to atone for the city's decades of systemic racism.
Planning for housing, safety are priorities for new Atherton mayor
Housing policy, safety and celebrating the town's 100th birthday are all top of mind to Atherton's new mayor Bill Widmer. Widmer, who stepped into the role in December, expects 2023 to be a busy year. To start the year, the council will be onboarding a new council member, Stacy Miles Holland, plus it's Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian first time serving in that position.
48hills.org
Health Commission faces the ongoing crisis at Laguna Honda Hospital
If the San Francisco Department of Public Health doesn’t meet state and federal mandates by February, it’s possible that more patients will have to be discharged or transferred from Laguna Honda Hospital—and the last time that happened, a lot of them died. There’s no immediate reason to...
TheAlmanac
