TheAlmanac

What it's like to do an SB 9 lot split in Atherton

The owners behind the first town-approved project share insights on the process. Historically, Atherton has been known as a single-family home town. In the 1920s, town officials coined the term the "Atherton acre" for its roomy minimum lot size of slightly less than an acre — 0.92, to be exact.
ATHERTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC

Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Jewish Press

San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person

Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

DNA evidence leads to criminal charges in 1994 cold case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, a suspect was charged with crimes connected to a sexual assault and kidnapping case that went cold nearly three decades ago. "We don't forget victims and we don't forgive violent crime," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. On Jan. 13, 1994, a 21-year-old woman arrived at the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student

San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Convicted SF Tenderloin fentanyl dealer receives 4-year federal prison sentence

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal judge sentenced an Oakland man to four years in prison Friday for selling fentanyl in San Francisco's Tenderloin District, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.Jose Alvarado, 27, pleaded guilty in July to charges of selling fentanyl and possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it. In his plea agreement, Alvarado described selling fentanyl to undercover law enforcement agents on four occasions in the Tenderloin District from November 2021 to February 2022, prosecutors said.According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Alvarado was arrested outside of his Oakland residence on March 31, 2022. In his backpack and inside his residence, law enforcement officers found approximately 18 ounces (518 grams) of a substance containing fentanyl and 45 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, along with $38,000 in cash.Following his prison term, Alvarado will serve four years of supervision.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Planning for housing, safety are priorities for new Atherton mayor

Housing policy, safety and celebrating the town's 100th birthday are all top of mind to Atherton's new mayor Bill Widmer. Widmer, who stepped into the role in December, expects 2023 to be a busy year. To start the year, the council will be onboarding a new council member, Stacy Miles Holland, plus it's Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian first time serving in that position.
ATHERTON, CA
48hills.org

Health Commission faces the ongoing crisis at Laguna Honda Hospital

If the San Francisco Department of Public Health doesn’t meet state and federal mandates by February, it’s possible that more patients will have to be discharged or transferred from Laguna Honda Hospital—and the last time that happened, a lot of them died. There’s no immediate reason to...
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

