A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
King County struggles to balance prosecuting teens and protecting communities
The Spotlight's David Rose talks with Jimmy Hung, the chief deputy prosecutor for King County's Juvenile Division. David asks about the recent trend in teen violence, and where the line is between punishing crimes and handicapping these kids' futures.
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
Bellevue to launch free parking program for people living out of their cars
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Lynnwood mayor requests halt to opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 17, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell sends official request to Secretary of Health for Washington State, Dr. Umair A. Shah, to delay the approval of a proposed opioid treatment center near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. The letter states: “I ask that no approval be granted...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
capitolhillseattle.com
Police respond to restaurant following 23rd and Jackson gunfire
Gunfire in a disturbance outside an area restaurant brought police swarming to 23rd and Jackson in the Central District Wednesday afternoon. According to East Precinct radio updates, police were called to Catfish Corner on the northwest corner of the intersection just before 3:15 PM after multiple 911 callers reported five to six gunshots in the area.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds, Lynnwood drivers among those involved in seven-vehicle collision on I-405 Tuesday
A man from Edmonds and a woman from Lynnwood were among those involved in a seven-vehicle crash that killed a 41-year-old Everett man on Interstate 405 in Bothell just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said. No one else was injured in the crash, the state patrol said.
q13fox.com
310 homelessness deaths in King County in 2022
More than 300 people experiencing homelessness died in King County last year. That's a 65% increase compared to the year prior.
theregistryps.com
Hyperion Realty Capital Acquires 125,540 SQFT Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup for $29.4MM
With several sales transactions already recorded in the past month, Puyallup is continuing its streak of attention from investors as a retail property in the city’s southern end was recently purchased. The Meridian Place Shopping Center traded hands for $29.4 million, or approximately $234 per square foot, according to...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: New homeless shelters should be built around Sea-Tac Airport
It’s happened in Atlanta, it’s happened in Dallas – and now a story by Casey Martin reminds us that it’s happening here – homeless people sleeping at the airport. And it makes sense. A lot of non-homeless people end up sleeping at airports, so why not?
3 USPS mail trucks stolen in West Seattle with mail inside
SEATTLE — The U.S. Postal Inspector, Seattle Division, says at least three USPS mail trucks have been stolen in West Seattle just in January. Two incidents happened on Tuesday in West Seattle’s Alki neighborhood. Thieves ransacked the trucks and took off with mail and packages before abandoning the...
Comcast experiences service disruption in Burien, Kent and Renton after car accident
Comcast, who owns Xfinity, is experiencing service disruptions in Burien, Kent and Renton after a car accident, according to a media release. The disruption was caused after the car accident destroyed a pole near Benson Road South and South 26th Street in Renton. According to the release, technicians are working...
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
q13fox.com
No new details following trio of Seattle shootings leaves locals on edge
SEATTLE - Outside Rainier Teriyaki, incense burns near the doors of the restaurant. The store is closed. Flowers and sympathy cards are accumulating at the door, where patrons walked through with regularity just days earlier. "I’ve known them for 10-plus years," a nearby business owner said, noting when she first...
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
KOMO News
Seattle business owners fed up with crime hold town hall in Ballard
SEATTLE, Wash. — Multiple Seattle business owners who are angry with the continuous crime impacting their businesses called for change and help from elected leaders at a town hall in Ballard Monday night. The event was held at Steele Barber and Spa in Ballard. Matt Humphrey, the owner of...
q13fox.com
WSDOT: Snoqualmie closed eastbound amid spinouts
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is closed at Snoqualmie Pass following several spinouts. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the freeway is temporarily closed while they clear out vehicles. Currently, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and it is snowing on the roads. It is...
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
