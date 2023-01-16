ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Bellevue to launch free parking program for people living out of their cars

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Lynnwood mayor requests halt to opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 17, 2023—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell sends official request to Secretary of Health for Washington State, Dr. Umair A. Shah, to delay the approval of a proposed opioid treatment center near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. The letter states: “I ask that no approval be granted...
LYNNWOOD, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Police respond to restaurant following 23rd and Jackson gunfire

Gunfire in a disturbance outside an area restaurant brought police swarming to 23rd and Jackson in the Central District Wednesday afternoon. According to East Precinct radio updates, police were called to Catfish Corner on the northwest corner of the intersection just before 3:15 PM after multiple 911 callers reported five to six gunshots in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

No new details following trio of Seattle shootings leaves locals on edge

SEATTLE - Outside Rainier Teriyaki, incense burns near the doors of the restaurant. The store is closed. Flowers and sympathy cards are accumulating at the door, where patrons walked through with regularity just days earlier. "I’ve known them for 10-plus years," a nearby business owner said, noting when she first...
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle business owners fed up with crime hold town hall in Ballard

SEATTLE, Wash. — Multiple Seattle business owners who are angry with the continuous crime impacting their businesses called for change and help from elected leaders at a town hall in Ballard Monday night. The event was held at Steele Barber and Spa in Ballard. Matt Humphrey, the owner of...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT: Snoqualmie closed eastbound amid spinouts

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is closed at Snoqualmie Pass following several spinouts. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the freeway is temporarily closed while they clear out vehicles. Currently, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and it is snowing on the roads. It is...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy