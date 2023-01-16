ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Briaunna Malone
 3 days ago

It’s a day to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Festivities are taking place around the nation, including here in Erie.

The annual Martin Luther King Day March is taking place Monday in downtown Erie, and people of all ages say they are marching in remembrance of the work of Dr. King.

On this day, people remember the sacrifices and efforts made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and how his accomplishments got us to where we are today.

City of Erie prepares for Dr. Martin Luther King Day

Genelia Kang says her poem, “A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.,” is her interpretation of the struggles Dr. King endured, the issues children and people have faced in the past, and how it has impacted children today.

She says the purpose of today has, and will continue to make a lasting impact on the youth.

“I kind of see MLK Day as an inspiration for all of the young children to know that they too can make a change in their community. If they see something wrong, if they experience racism still today — it still happens today, it’s awful — but because of MLK they can know that they have the ability to make a change,” said Genelia Kang, poet.

