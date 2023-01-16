Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
2news.com
Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Reno Public Market invites community to grand opening weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After 7 years, the Reno Public Market is finally ready to be the premier shopping and dining experience in Reno. It has one of the largest food halls on the West Coast and tons of local retail vendors. Doors officially open Friday, Jan. 20 with tons of activities planned throughout the weekend.
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Five Upcoming Events
FALLON - EmployNV Career Hub in Fallon invites jobseekers to a meet with a Veteran Employment Specialist for assistance and answering questions regarding employment services! This event will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine Street in Fallon. Registration is encouraged at the EmployNV.gov calendar and walk-ins are welcome!
KOLO TV Reno
Hands-On Dinosaur Exhibit Now Open in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a fun new way to boost your knowledge of dinosaurs. The Expedition Dinosaur exhibit is now open at the Wilbur D. May Museum. It features numerous interactive stations that kids and adults will want to get their hands on. There are also several animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can control.
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th
Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
KOLO TV Reno
Reading Reno: One-on-one with up and coming Christian author, Caitlyn Scaggs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Straight off the heals of her debut book’s launch, Caitlyn Scaggs from Christiansburg, Va., talked with Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko about empowering women to boldly pursue a life of “both/and” instead of “either/or.”. Worth It and Wonderful: Inspiration for Women to...
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
KOLO TV Reno
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes a stop in Reno; visits KOLO 8
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a three day stop in the Biggest Little City in the world. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew had a fantastic time interview Clara “Corndog” Adams and “Chad”der Cheese Colgrove, the two hotdoggers who will be in Reno all weekend long taking pictures with the family, answering all your hotdog questions and of course dishing out some hotdog buns.. we mean puns! They brought their 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels to KOLO 8′s tv station for Morning Break.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC to begin construction on transit station near Peppermill Casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will begin construction on a new transit station near the Peppermill Casino next week. The stop will be part of the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line transit route. The station will provide services such as level-boarding, lighting, real-time schedule information, seating for passengers waiting to...
matadornetwork.com
The Generator Space in Nevada Is Where Burning Man Festival Artists’ Work Comes To Life
If you love artwork, you have to make a trip to Nevada. While Reno, Nevada, is typically known as a not-so-interesting Vegas, it’s also a hub for art and culture in the state, including street artists and Burning Man creators. The Generator in Sparks, Nevada, just outside Reno, is where you’ll find many artists hard at work creating some of the festival’s best pieces.
KOLO TV Reno
Swish for a Wish helping raise money for Make-a-Wish
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Wolf Pack are shooting for wishes as part of Swish For a Wish presented by America First Credit Union. Through the 2022-2023 season, every free throw made by the men’s basketball team translates into money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation to fulfill wishes for local kids.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
mynews4.com
Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We all try to stay warm during these really cold months, but it’s also important to look after our pets. The SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can. Pet owners should look out for signs of their pet...
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee merchants energized, not discouraged by recent weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person called it a bluebird day in Truckee. The first day of sunshine in more than a week. A look at the trees and you can see they are dripping with snow. The downtown roads are clear. The snow mounds show just how much has fallen...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline schools closed, chain controls in effect as winter storm works way through Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The last in a series of snowstorms is working its way through Lake Tahoe Thursday morning. Chain controls are in effect on all highways and mountain passes except on U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 through South Lake Tahoe. Palisades Tahoe received 10...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: More Snow on the Way Tonight
The nice folks at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning residents of Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties, including Susanville, to prepare for another brief round of heavy snow this evening into Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4:00 this afternoon until 2:00a.m.,...
mynews4.com
One person shot in Reno robbery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robbery on Vine St. and 5th St. led to a shooting in Reno Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reno Police Departments officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
2news.com
Two Animals Being Treated After Building Fire Near Downtown
Investigators tell us a Reno Police Officer saw smoke and called the fire department. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the area noticed smoke at a single-family residence and called for fire resources.
