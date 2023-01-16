ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Police: Teenager arrested in Delaware for driving stolen car after running away on foot

By Gabby Hayes
 3 days ago

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in Delaware after police said he ran away during a traffic stop on reports of a stolen car.

Delaware police said they stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center around 12:30 a.m. for reports of the vehicle being stolen. According to police, the teenager ran away on foot. A 14-year-old passenger that did not run away was taken into custody at the time of the traffic stop.

Police said they searched the area for about two hours before finding the 15-year-old suspect less than half a mile away in a wooded area. He was taken into custody without incident.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

