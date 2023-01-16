Read full article on original website
Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
Vice
The very best of PFW Men's AW23: Wales Bonner & Bianca Saunders
Ah, mes cailles! Nous sommes enfin arrivés! Yes, that’s right, we’ve landed in gay Paree for the final leg – well, I guess there were only two legs this season, but whatever – of the men’s shows! As ever, it’s a season brimming with spectacles it would be criminal to miss, from Wales Bonner’s IRL debut on the schedule to the return of Saint Laurent and Ludovic de Saint Sernin; KidSuper’s show as a guest designer at Louis Vuitton to new collections from cult faves like Botter and Kiko Kostadinov. And we’ll be there to capture it ALL! For you! While we do the heavy lifting, running ourselves ragged around the City of Lights, all you need to check in here for all the latest tidbits from the world of menswear’s most stylish week. Bisous!
Vice
Men in maxi skirts are everywhere for AW23
Like florals for spring, seeing men in skirts on runways is basically a given these days. In fact, so ingrained in fashion’s consciousness have they become, that the menswear subgenre has started to spawn its very own microtrends, spanning everything from mini to midi to maxi — if hemlines traditionally indicate economic peaks and troughs, perhaps men’s hems correlate to societal masculinity.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out this year
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Wore a Revealing Two-Piece Outfit That Will Make You Do Double Takes
Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood Dakota Johnson is Making Her Way in Hollywood. A red carpet appearance for Dakota Johnson means a memorable fashion moment that will be talked about for years to come. Back in October 2019, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended the Academy...
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Celebs Showed So Much Skin In Mini Dresses This Year—Hello, Legs!
One thing is for sure: celebrities were big fans of mini dresses this year. Hemlines kept shrinking for stars like Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian to other stars like Taylor Swift and Kate Hudson. From casual little black mini dresses to shockingly short red carpet looks, see the best celebrity mini dress looks of 2022.
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Jennifer Coolidge, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez
As the new year takes shape, celebrities are fast-establishing the emergent style codes and silhouettes of 2023. The Golden Globes—which, after a controversy-sparked year-long pause, returned on Tuesday—was a bonanza of bold evening wear. Host Jerrod Carmichael illustrated the dapper versatility of thoroughly modern men’s suits. While George and Tammy actor Jessica Chastian coordinated her jewelled Oscar de la Renta gown and face mask—because we are still in a pandemic. Jennifer Coolidge was feeling herself in a Dolce and Gabbana gown that featured a plunging neckline.
Katy Perry Is Giving Us Cowgirl Chic In A Chainmail Bodysuit
Fresh from treating fans to a festive red ensemble in celebration of her Christmas record “Cozy Little Christmas” going platinum last month, Katy Perry has once again wowed everyone with another bold outfit choice! And we think the cowgir...
Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On
Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
Paris Hilton Reminisces on Y2K Fashion Trends With Must-See Throwback Photos
The DJ is taking it back to the early 2000s.
Inside the crumbling remains of dilapidated £25m mega mansion in London's 'Billionaires' Row'
Made up of 66 of some of Britain's most expensive properties, the road's former inhabitants have included the super-rich Sultan of Brunei and Canadian pop royalty Justin Bieber.
What Is The ‘Bixie?’ Stylists Tell Us Why This Bob-Meets-Pixie Cut Is So Flattering
Looking for a new hairstyle? Open to going shorter, but not convinced that a pixie is right for you? Maybe you’ve considered a bob for a hot second, but want something that’s just a little different and a bit edgier than the classic ‘do. If you’re itching for a trendy and flattering haircut, but can’t figure out exactly what you want, we may have just the style: say hello to the “bixie” — a bob-meets-pixie cut that celebs like Kristen Stewart, Rowan Blanchard, and Florence Pugh have all rocked. Here’s what you need to know before you rush over to your salon and request this hot, chic style.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
