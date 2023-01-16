ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball center Phillipina Kyei practices, yet to be cleared for Oregon State

Oregon Ducks starting center Phillipina Kyei practiced Thursday, but has not yet been cleared to play at rival Oregon State on Friday. Kyei was hit in the face Sunday during the first half of the Ducks’ overtime loss to Washington State, and departed during the second half, when she was evaluated per concussion protocol. She was on the court Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena with the No. 23 Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) as they prepared to face the Beavers Friday night (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball opens must-win week in Bay Area against Cal

Fresh off its best win of the season, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has only one objective for its trip to the Bay Area: win. There is no margin for error for the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12), who stand to benefit marginally if they beat Cal (3-15, 2-5) Wednesday night (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Haas Pavilion or last place Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Saturday. But a loss in either game, especially tonight against the Golden Bears (No. 248 in NET), would be the a fatal blow to whatever scant chances Oregon still has of attaining an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Dallas Wilson, 2025 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class. Dallas Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect from Tampa, Fla., committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. UO offered Wilson earlier in the day and within hours he committed to his dream school. Wilson also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State and Indiana.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Reser Stadium $162 million west side remodel scheduled for completion in late June

Reser Stadium’s $162 million west side renovation project is expected to finish at least two months before the Beavers’ 2023 home opener against UC Davis on Sept. 9. Athletic director Scott Barnes recently gave a media tour of the project and updated the progress. Barnes said construction of the west side should be completed in June or early July, well in advance of the home opener.
CORVALLIS, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Three OSU alumni find success online, create NIL path for Beaver athletes

Former women’s studies graduate, JP Bertram, would have never guessed his professional career would take the route that it did. Yet, over 2,000 Twitter followers later and a platform that spreads love to every corner of the Beaver family, Bertram is content with his journey. He wasn’t alone on...
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year

All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
MONROE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Work On The New University Of Oregon Campus In Portland Is Progressing

New University Of Oregon Campus: Oregon is still hard at work getting its new Portland campus ready for students, faculty, and cutting-edge classrooms. UO’s Site Planning & Facilities Management group has spent months evaluating the new northeast Portland property, the former Concordia University campus in Portland that UO bought in June for $60.5 million.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed

In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs

The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro

The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
VENETA, OR
