Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon women’s basketball center Phillipina Kyei practices, yet to be cleared for Oregon State
Oregon Ducks starting center Phillipina Kyei practiced Thursday, but has not yet been cleared to play at rival Oregon State on Friday. Kyei was hit in the face Sunday during the first half of the Ducks’ overtime loss to Washington State, and departed during the second half, when she was evaluated per concussion protocol. She was on the court Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena with the No. 23 Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) as they prepared to face the Beavers Friday night (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Devin Brooks, top uncommitted Oregon prospect, focusing on 3 — Oregon, USC and Washington
It's early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but Clackamas junior Devin Brooks has established himself as the state's top uncommitted player. Both Lakeridge wide receiver/tight end Joey Olsen (USC) and North Medford tight end A.J. Pugliano (Oregon) are already committed, and the 6-foot-4, 290-pound ...
5 score in double figures for Oregon men’s basketball, Ducks coast past Cal
Oregon stuck to its formula for success, kept its foot on the gas and cruised past a bad Cal team. Rivaldo Soares scored 13 points and Will Richardson had 11 points and 10 assists to lead five players in double figures for Oregon in an 87-58 win over Cal on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion.
Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule has 2 Friday games, including Utah at Reser Stadium
The Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule will feature six home games, including a Friday night matchup against the Utah Utes, and a three-game finish against Stanford, Washington and Oregon. The Beavers open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at San Jose State, and finish the season Friday, Nov. 24...
Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule: 5 takeaways
Now that we know the details of Oregon State’s 2023 football schedule after Wednesday’s Pac-12 release, let’s dig in and see how it shapes up for the Beavers with five takeaways. 1. BUILT FOR SUCCESS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Oregon men’s basketball opens must-win week in Bay Area against Cal
Fresh off its best win of the season, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has only one objective for its trip to the Bay Area: win. There is no margin for error for the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12), who stand to benefit marginally if they beat Cal (3-15, 2-5) Wednesday night (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Haas Pavilion or last place Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Saturday. But a loss in either game, especially tonight against the Golden Bears (No. 248 in NET), would be the a fatal blow to whatever scant chances Oregon still has of attaining an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Former Oregon Ducks tight end/outside linebacker Terrell Tilmon transfers to Texas Tech
Former Oregon tight end/outside linebacker Terrell Tilmon is continuing his career with an upcoming Ducks opponent. Tilmon, who entered the transfer portal last month, transferred to Texas Tech and will reunite with former UO defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Oregon plays at Texas Tech on Sept. 9 in the first game on a home-and-home series.
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
Dallas Wilson, 2025 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class. Dallas Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect from Tampa, Fla., committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. UO offered Wilson earlier in the day and within hours he committed to his dream school. Wilson also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State and Indiana.
Oregon State’s Reser Stadium $162 million west side remodel scheduled for completion in late June
Reser Stadium’s $162 million west side renovation project is expected to finish at least two months before the Beavers’ 2023 home opener against UC Davis on Sept. 9. Athletic director Scott Barnes recently gave a media tour of the project and updated the progress. Barnes said construction of the west side should be completed in June or early July, well in advance of the home opener.
orangemedianetwork.com
Three OSU alumni find success online, create NIL path for Beaver athletes
Former women’s studies graduate, JP Bertram, would have never guessed his professional career would take the route that it did. Yet, over 2,000 Twitter followers later and a platform that spreads love to every corner of the Beaver family, Bertram is content with his journey. He wasn’t alone on...
Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm interviewing for New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, per report
Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is among the candidates being interviewed to be the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to a report by ESPN. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell also reportedly will interview for the position.
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
focushillsboro.com
Work On The New University Of Oregon Campus In Portland Is Progressing
New University Of Oregon Campus: Oregon is still hard at work getting its new Portland campus ready for students, faculty, and cutting-edge classrooms. UO’s Site Planning & Facilities Management group has spent months evaluating the new northeast Portland property, the former Concordia University campus in Portland that UO bought in June for $60.5 million.
nbc16.com
Eugene artist paints 'Oregon Legends' mural at Killer Burger's newest location
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, Prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
