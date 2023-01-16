ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sam Hubbard mic’d up during 98-yard TD: ‘Can’t catch me!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first bits of audio from Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard touchdown on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens is everything you were hoping it would be. Hubbard was mic’d up for the Bengals playoff game and his reaction to game-changing play is priceless. The moment was set...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals player on Tuesday turned a chance encounter at a local Target into an unforgettable moment for dozens of grade-school kids. Rookie cornerback Allan George, a Vanderbilt alumnus, met a family at the Newport Target last Wednesday. Sometime later, he sent a tweet that went viral locally asking the Greater Cincinnati community to help him track the family down.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Young Bengals superfan with Down Syndrome meets players

Bengals fans from Atlanta shop at the Pro Shop before first playoff game. Fans shop at Bengals Pro Shop ahead of next playoff round. Fans shop at Bengals Pro Shop ahead of next playoff round. Going to Buffalo? Here's what you need to know head of playoff game. Updated: Jan....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Who Dey Nation invades Buffalo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The anticipation is building as fans eagerly await Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Bengals and Bills in Buffalo. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is there to cover not only the game but everything leading up to it. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Letters for Damar Hamlin pour into Corryville post office

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin just by the number of letters they received for him. When Hamlin returned to Buffalo, the post office wasn’t sure what to do with all those letters. FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Burrow: ‘I never feel like an underdog’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills are now five-point favorites to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but for Joe Burrow, his team is never the underdog. Burrow met with the media Wednesday to talk about the AFC Divisional Round game. The Bengals quarterback said it’s always a hostile environment...
Cincinnati, OH

