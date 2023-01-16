ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Ag students take 2nd place in national trials

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
SUFFIELD — Local students gained national recognition in farming science this year after winning several awards, including a silver award in the team competition.

In October a group of Suffield Regional Agriscience Program students traveled to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention, where as state champions they competed against students from all across the country.

The four students on the team — Henry Butler, Grace Sheldon, Logan Sopelak, and Matthew Tini — were recognized recently by the local Board of Education for their accomplishments.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

