wnky.com
Todd County school bus exits roadway; no serious injuries reported
ELKTON, Ky. – Todd County School District says no substantial injuries have been reported after a school bus left the road. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Todd County school bus exited the road, according to the school district. No other vehicles were involved. The district says the five children...
wnky.com
Man arrested at Franklin Pharmacy following investigation
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local pharmacist has been taken into custody at Franklin Pharmacy. At least one person was arrested this morning after an investigation at the pharmacy. The Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.
wnky.com
Man arrested in connection with stolen truck pursuit in Bowling Green
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a stolen truck led them on a chase. On Sunday night, Allen County deputies and Scottsville police officers found a stolen Ford F-150 in the 800 bock of Pope Road. Allen County authorities say the truck fled from police in Bowling Green earlier the same evening.
wnky.com
Quarles opts out of event with ex-officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles is declining to attend a campaign event in Bowling Green. This morning, we spoke with Quarles’ campaign manager, who tells us Quarles will not be attending tonight’s event. They made it clear that this is not an event...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Tracker
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by the Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Tracker. This Pointer is only two years old and loves to sniff around to explore. He’s still looking for his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Lost River Cave 9th Annual Snow Flurry Scurry 5K wants you!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Race day is almost here at Lost River Cave, and there’s still time to sign up. Now for the 9th year, Snow Flurry Scurry 5K runners will race to restore wildlife habitat at Lost River Cave. The Snow Flurry Scurry kicks off next Saturday...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
wnky.com
Cat needing amputation at Warren County Humane Society
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A cat came into the humane society on January 16 in dire need on medical attention. A 4 month old kitten named Lake fell prey to an infection in his leg which ultimately killed his back right leg. News 40 swung by to see the kitten and talk to adoption manger Brandon Taylor, who told us he thinks at this point, he can’t feel it. Which could be assumed by how well and with little difficulty Lake moved around.
wnky.com
Allen County FOP giving out scholarships
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Fraternal Order of Police in Allen County is performing the annual service of awarding scholarships to school kids. This year the FOP in Allen County is giving out not one but two scholarships this year to graduating Allen County Scottsville seniors this year. The scholarships are 500 dollars each, to help out students with their secondary education. John Rose, president of his FOP chapter and detective with the Scottsville Police department told News 40 they lodge gives the school board the the information pertaining to the scholarship and disseminates it among the students who then write an essay of sorts on why they want and deserve the money.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Pheobe
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Pheobe. This pit mix didn’t come from the best home and was surrendered to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. Despite this, she has so much love to give and gets along with anyone and anything she meets. You can give this sweet girl all the love she needs and a forever home today.
wnky.com
Local man rescues dog with broken leg from the road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One local business owner is giving a man’s best friend a second shot at life. “I was like his head’s up so he’s gotta be alive,” said Randall Erskine. Erskine, who owns Erskine Concepts, was driving on the parkway near the Edmonson exit when...
wnky.com
Local church encourages winter clothing donations for those in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in Bowling Green looking to help out our local community, we have a great cause that needs support. The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green is hosting their Gloves with Love cold weather drive donation for the fifth year in a row. The...
wnky.com
SoKY Speaks: WKU Returns to Campus
For this week’s edition of SoKY Speaks, the boys of SoKY Sunrise reminisce on their times at WKU. They also catch up with local students on their first day back to campus.
wnky.com
Local event sparks controversy, protest; gubernatorial candidate backs out of event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Protesters gathered in downtown Bowling Green Tuesday night after a controversial speaker was invited to present tonight at the Bowling Green Country Club. What exactly did the protest stem from?. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky’s Tuesday night dinner buffet planned to feature...
wnky.com
Carver Signs Letter of Intent with Bellarmine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Chase Carver officially signed with the Bellarmine Knights baseball program. Carver is currently a senior at Warren East and is a two-way player for coach Sanford and the Raiders. Here is what Carver had to say after signing with the Knights in front of his...
wnky.com
MLK breakfast and commemorative march
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In Bowling Green, The MLK Holiday Planning Committee every year hosts events to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and this year was no different. On the actual holiday, January 16, the committee holds and held breakfast for the community. At 7:30 a.m.,...
wnky.com
Sunrise Spotlight: SoKY Bridal Expo
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Tootie Finkbone and Tinesha Simmons. They spoke to us about the upcoming Southern Kentucky Wedding Expo. This is the 9th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo, bringing over 85 vendors to the WKU Knicely Conference Center. From venue site rentals, jewelry, event planning and many more vendor services, you can choose from an array of experts in one location to help make your next occasion simply spectacular! For more information about this event, you can click here.
wnky.com
SoKY’s Choice: Lost River Sessions
For this week’s edition of SoKY’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby & Son, we met with Amy Combs and Rachel Cato. They spoke to us about the returning Lost River Cave Music Sessions. Lost River Sessions LIVE! features emerging artists from the world of folk, bluegrass and Americana music. The monthly concert series takes place at the iconic Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green. For more information on where to buy tickets, you can click here.
wnky.com
BG Hot Rods announce Tequila N’ Tacos April event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bourbon and Brewfest has a special announcement- they’re launching a brand new festival on Saturday, April 22 called Tequila N’ Tacos!. It’s a celebration including four local taco trucks, sipping tequilas, margaritas and cervezas out at BG Ballpark. Tickets will go on sale this Friday....
wnky.com
Sunrise Spotlight: Computer Literacy Course
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Ashley Fowkles. She told us about a computer literacy course through the Warren County Public Library that teaches folks how to become computer savvy. For more information on when future classes will be held, click here.
