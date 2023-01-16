ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – The Fraternal Order of Police in Allen County is performing the annual service of awarding scholarships to school kids. This year the FOP in Allen County is giving out not one but two scholarships this year to graduating Allen County Scottsville seniors this year. The scholarships are 500 dollars each, to help out students with their secondary education. John Rose, president of his FOP chapter and detective with the Scottsville Police department told News 40 they lodge gives the school board the the information pertaining to the scholarship and disseminates it among the students who then write an essay of sorts on why they want and deserve the money.

ALLEN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO