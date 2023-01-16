Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
WVNews
Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
Why Rams general manager Les Snead is saying remodel instead of rebuild
Rams GM Les Snead doesn't have many high draft picks or a ton of money to spend but has stars who sat out because of injuries last season. He just needs pieces around them.
WVNews
Bucs oust offensive coordinator Leftwich, 5 other assistants
TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as a NFL starter. Leftwich, 43, was fired Thursday, three days...
WVNews
Barkley knows postseason runs will help cement Giants legacy
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley recently did some research, studying the NFL record book as if he were preparing for a game. The New York Giants running back was curious as to what some of the greatest players at his position accomplished in the playoffs. He sat wide-eyed as names such as Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Franco Harris and John Riggins jumped off the page — all Pro Football Hall of Famers who cemented their marks when it counted most.
WVNews
Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it’s no wonder they’re feeling great about a Super Bowl run. Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late...
WVNews
Roman leaving Ravens, who face big offseason
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Shortly before the Baltimore Ravens' coach and general manager met with reporters to wrap up the season, offensive coordinator Greg Roman's agency announced he was stepping away to pursue other opportunities. It was the first big move for what could be the league's most...
WVNews
Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday.
WVNews
Patrick Surtain Sr. to coach Florida St.'s defensive backs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr. has landed his first college assistant coaching job. Surtain, a two-time All-Pro who played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, will join the Florida State staff as its defensive backs coach, the school announced Wednesday.
WVNews
Brothers of Soto, Guerrero among MLB international prospects
NEW YORK (AP) — Dominican outfielder Elian Soto, the 17-year-old brother of All-Star Juan Soto, agreed to a $225,000 signing bonus as part of a minor league contract reached last weekend with the Washington Nationals. Dominican outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the 16-year-old brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and son...
WVNews
Knicks' Robinson has thumb surgery, out at least 3 weeks
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss at least three weeks after having surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right thumb. The Knicks said Robinson had the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery, a day after he was injured in a 116-105 loss to Washington.
