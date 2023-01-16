ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Bucs oust offensive coordinator Leftwich, 5 other assistants

TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as a NFL starter. Leftwich, 43, was fired Thursday, three days...
TAMPA, FL
WVNews

Barkley knows postseason runs will help cement Giants legacy

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley recently did some research, studying the NFL record book as if he were preparing for a game. The New York Giants running back was curious as to what some of the greatest players at his position accomplished in the playoffs. He sat wide-eyed as names such as Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Franco Harris and John Riggins jumped off the page — all Pro Football Hall of Famers who cemented their marks when it counted most.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it’s no wonder they’re feeling great about a Super Bowl run. Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Roman leaving Ravens, who face big offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Shortly before the Baltimore Ravens' coach and general manager met with reporters to wrap up the season, offensive coordinator Greg Roman's agency announced he was stepping away to pursue other opportunities. It was the first big move for what could be the league's most...
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Patrick Surtain Sr. to coach Florida St.'s defensive backs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr. has landed his first college assistant coaching job. Surtain, a two-time All-Pro who played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, will join the Florida State staff as its defensive backs coach, the school announced Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WVNews

Brothers of Soto, Guerrero among MLB international prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominican outfielder Elian Soto, the 17-year-old brother of All-Star Juan Soto, agreed to a $225,000 signing bonus as part of a minor league contract reached last weekend with the Washington Nationals. Dominican outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the 16-year-old brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and son...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Knicks' Robinson has thumb surgery, out at least 3 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss at least three weeks after having surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right thumb. The Knicks said Robinson had the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery, a day after he was injured in a 116-105 loss to Washington.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy