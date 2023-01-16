Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
KIMT
Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns. Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward...
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Austin police respond to rat poison finding
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Austin police have responded to Mark Hanson’s residence in the 700 block of 18th Street SE after he reported finding rat poison wrapped around raw meat in his backyard. Capt. Todd Clennon with the APD said officers were called to the home at...
KAAL-TV
Elma man charged in death of missing Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – An Elma man has been charged with murder after the human remains of a missing northeast Iowa man were found on his property. Sayvonne Eugene Jordan has been charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Henry Esparza. Jordan remains in jail on a 1 million dollar cash bond.
kchanews.com
New Trial Date Set for Man Accused of North Iowa Murder Almost 10 Years Ago
It’ll be another nine months before a man accused of a north Iowa murder over 10 years ago goes to trial. Now 51, Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Kenneth Gallmeyer at Gallmeyer’s residence north of Nashua. An investigation by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police and Iowa DCI found various items owned by Gallmeyer inside Patrie’s Charles City home, including a shotgun believed used to kill Gallmeyer.
KAAL-TV
Third suspect in Austin murder sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – The third suspect charged in connection with the death of Austin resident William Hall has been sentenced to more than 3 years in prison. 19-year-old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva was sentenced in Mower County District court to 41 months in a St. Cloud Correctional Facility. He is credited with 449 days of time served.
kwayradio.com
Man Indicted in Drug Death of 19 Year-Old
A New Hampton man has been indicted in the death of a man that resulted from the use of fentanyl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 23 year old Tarron Lechtenberg has been charged with one count of Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death. He allegedly sold the drug to 19 year old Jace Cajthaml of Ionia on July 30, 2020. Cajthaml had an adverse reaction to the drug and by the time Lechtenberg finally got him medical attention it was too late. A wrongful death lawsuit has also been filed against Lechtenberg by the family of Cajthaml. Lechtenberg was also charged with Operating While Intoxicated in a separate case in Bremer County in October of 2020.
kwayradio.com
Questions Remain About Maquoketa Caves Murders
Questions still remain for some after three quarters of a Cedar Falls family were murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park this summer, according to the Quad City Times. On the morning of July 22nd a little boy ran out of his tent after gunshots rang out. The first adult he found was Cecilia Sherwin grabbed the boy’s hand and headed to the entrance of the park where they called 911. The 23 minute call, which was obtained through an Open Records request, included some difficulty in reaching law enforcement. The dispatcher also asked for the phone to be turned over to the boy, 9 year old Arlo Schmidt. Arlo recounted seeing a person in black clothes with a weapon and hearing his sister screaming. He then told the dispatcher that his parents were hurt. It would turn out that the person blamed for the crime was well known to Sherwin, her 23 year old son Anthony. Police say Anthony Sherwin’s body was found a short distance away from the tent. Cecilia Sherwin and her husband believe Anthony was also murdered, and was not shooter. Anthony had two gunshot wounds, which Cecilia believes were both debilitating making it impossible for him to inflict both. Tyler Schmidt, Arlo’s dad, had been shot and stabbed, Sarah Schmidt, Arlo’s mom, was stabbed, and Lula, Arlo’s 6 year old sister was shot and strangled. Law enforcement has not confirmed that the same gun was used to shoot the Schmidts and Sherwin. All requests for information from the Sherwins and media outlets have been denied or ignored. Finally Anthony Sherwin was wearing green shorts when he died, despite Arlo Schmidt reporting that the killer was wearing black.
KIMT
Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
KCRG.com
Evansdale nurse sentenced for stealing pain meds from Waterloo nursing home
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 33-year-old nurse has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo. Kelsey Ann Baxter pled guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Means of Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge back in July. According...
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center detainee found dead; investigation launched
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported on Tuesday the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The OCSO said 59-year-old detainee, Russell James Simon, Jr., was discovered not breathing by a detention deputy during a routine well-being check around 5:00 a.m. Monday.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police, RFD respond to possible vehicle into home crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to a report of a possible vehicle into home crash on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 3500 block of 15 Ave. NW in Rochester. A call into RPD came in just...
KGLO News
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County has pleaded not guilty. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey...
KAAL-TV
Single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County sends 2 to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County on Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 8:30 a.m., a Chrysler Town and Country van was traveling westbound on I-90 when it lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled near Hayward, just east of Albert Lea.
KAAL-TV
2 Cerro Gordo County residents among 3 Iowans injured in two-vehicle I-90 crash
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on I-90 in Martin County early Tuesday morning left three Iowans injured including two from Cerro Gordo County. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 12:30 a.m., a Dodge van and a Peterbilt semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near milepost 112 between Blue Earth and Fairmont.
KIMT
Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and...
KAAL-TV
New Rochester resident’s death attributed to overdose
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who moved to the city only days ago died after a probable overdose Wednesday night, according to police. According to the RPD, police were called to the 4000 block of Starling Lane SE at about 10:54 p.m. by the man’s roommate, where they found the roommate performing CPR on the unresponsive, 30-year-old victim.
KAAL-TV
Austin police: 50g cocaine found with search warrant, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Austin police arrested one man after allegedly locating more than 50 grams of cocaine and suspected fentanyl with a search warrant Friday. According to police chief David McKichan, Austin police served the warrant at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, including the restaurant Wing Bazaar. APD arrested...
