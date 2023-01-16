Questions still remain for some after three quarters of a Cedar Falls family were murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park this summer, according to the Quad City Times. On the morning of July 22nd a little boy ran out of his tent after gunshots rang out. The first adult he found was Cecilia Sherwin grabbed the boy’s hand and headed to the entrance of the park where they called 911. The 23 minute call, which was obtained through an Open Records request, included some difficulty in reaching law enforcement. The dispatcher also asked for the phone to be turned over to the boy, 9 year old Arlo Schmidt. Arlo recounted seeing a person in black clothes with a weapon and hearing his sister screaming. He then told the dispatcher that his parents were hurt. It would turn out that the person blamed for the crime was well known to Sherwin, her 23 year old son Anthony. Police say Anthony Sherwin’s body was found a short distance away from the tent. Cecilia Sherwin and her husband believe Anthony was also murdered, and was not shooter. Anthony had two gunshot wounds, which Cecilia believes were both debilitating making it impossible for him to inflict both. Tyler Schmidt, Arlo’s dad, had been shot and stabbed, Sarah Schmidt, Arlo’s mom, was stabbed, and Lula, Arlo’s 6 year old sister was shot and strangled. Law enforcement has not confirmed that the same gun was used to shoot the Schmidts and Sherwin. All requests for information from the Sherwins and media outlets have been denied or ignored. Finally Anthony Sherwin was wearing green shorts when he died, despite Arlo Schmidt reporting that the killer was wearing black.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO